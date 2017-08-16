Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Structure: Building the Frame for Business Growth by Michigan State University

4.8
stars
116 ratings
21 reviews

Just like when building a house the foundation for your business provides the framework for success. A business built on weak structure will struggle to succeed. We'll address some of the most pressing issues that you as a business owner must face while constructing the proper framework for your business. Specifically at the end of this course you will be able to: - create and evaluate your company's financial documents; -complete the documents and regulatory procedures to create a legal business entity; - protect your intellectual property; -develop a management team;...

By abeer a e a

Aug 16, 2017

Hi

A very wonderful experience that you have experienced through this wonderful and very useful site, the Corsaira website is a great feeling to feel successful in the first time experience in your life to help you live up to a better level.

I would like to thank the sponsors and wish them more prosperity and brilliance

From the heart you thank you.

By Franklin A R F

May 17, 2021

Excelente curso que me permitió tener mayores conocimientos sobre la creación de una plan financiero para mi negocio.

By Mohd F B A

Oct 31, 2020

I give 5 star for the course. It really good course that had a good lecturer, assignment and mentor.

Nice..

By Camila J N A

May 2, 2022

I really like it, now I have a better view of my financials

By Alberto E C Z

May 5, 2021

todo se lo debo a los aliens :D

By Leonardo E S P

May 26, 2021

everything is ok.

By gobonaone c

Jan 18, 2021

Thank so muchr

By Cristopher E P Z

Sep 29, 2021

Great course

By Brigitte M G E

Oct 8, 2021

perfect

By Rebeccah L

Jun 22, 2020

awesome

By Nurhasanudin

Aug 22, 2021

Mantap

By Angela M G C

Jul 3, 2021

Good

By jhosua i

Jun 28, 2021

bien

By José A R V

Jun 13, 2021

good

By FRANCO D G P

Jun 13, 2021

Bien

By Ismael A G S

May 23, 2022

OK

By Angel A V P

Jun 18, 2021

Me encanto los temas que sean tocado en este minicurso porque le hace explicito aspectos que no consideramos a priori. Muy recomendado para obtener un panorama ecuménico de los negocios

By Danilo C

Jul 24, 2018

The best course in the specialization so far.

By diego s l

Jun 17, 2021

it was kind of difficult

By María C

Apr 5, 2022

f

By Michael O

Aug 15, 2016

Very poor course. 10-15 minutes of lecture per week.

