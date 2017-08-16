By abeer a e a•
Aug 16, 2017
Hi
A very wonderful experience that you have experienced through this wonderful and very useful site, the Corsaira website is a great feeling to feel successful in the first time experience in your life to help you live up to a better level.
I would like to thank the sponsors and wish them more prosperity and brilliance
From the heart you thank you.
By Franklin A R F•
May 17, 2021
Excelente curso que me permitió tener mayores conocimientos sobre la creación de una plan financiero para mi negocio.
By Mohd F B A•
Oct 31, 2020
I give 5 star for the course. It really good course that had a good lecturer, assignment and mentor.
Nice..
By Camila J N A•
May 2, 2022
I really like it, now I have a better view of my financials
By Alberto E C Z•
May 5, 2021
todo se lo debo a los aliens :D
By Leonardo E S P•
May 26, 2021
everything is ok.
By gobonaone c•
Jan 18, 2021
Thank so muchr
By Cristopher E P Z•
Sep 29, 2021
Great course
By Brigitte M G E•
Oct 8, 2021
perfect
By Rebeccah L•
Jun 22, 2020
awesome
By Nurhasanudin•
Aug 22, 2021
Mantap
By Angela M G C•
Jul 3, 2021
Good
By jhosua i•
Jun 28, 2021
bien
By José A R V•
Jun 13, 2021
good
By FRANCO D G P•
Jun 13, 2021
Bien
By Ismael A G S•
May 23, 2022
OK
By Angel A V P•
Jun 18, 2021
Me encanto los temas que sean tocado en este minicurso porque le hace explicito aspectos que no consideramos a priori. Muy recomendado para obtener un panorama ecuménico de los negocios
By Danilo C•
Jul 24, 2018
The best course in the specialization so far.
By diego s l•
Jun 17, 2021
it was kind of difficult
By María C•
Apr 5, 2022
f
By Michael O•
Aug 15, 2016
Very poor course. 10-15 minutes of lecture per week.