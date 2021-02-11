Learner Reviews & Feedback for Test-Driven Development Project: Random Person Generator by LearnQuest
In this course, we will apply skills related to test-driven development in a capstone project. This will test your ability to use exception handling, mock objects, and unit tests in a TDD lifecycle. After completion, you'll have a portfolio piece program that demonstrates you have a solid understanding of all concepts related to TDD!...
By Pascal U E
Feb 11, 2021
Great project and great opportunity to apply all the concepts learned in the first 3 lessons especially mocking!