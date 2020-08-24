By Ang K J•
Aug 24, 2020
Reading off the slides, no real explanation of concepts or notes provided.
By Samuel D•
Apr 5, 2020
No engaging. Unable to complete the tasks
By Seethu S•
Nov 27, 2020
Excellent treatment of mediation, regression discontinuity, longitudinal causal inference, interference and fixed effects. This course has whetted my appetite to dig in to the relevant statistics literature in more detail. The potential outcomes framework is so powerful in terms of delineating causal assumptions and clearly setting up identification conditions for empirical estimation of causal effects.
By Huyen N•
May 1, 2020
This course is painful. Lots of dry maths with no relatable examples. Difficult to follow.
By Weijia C•
Aug 16, 2020
Too few and easy assessment questions that does not help understand the course much
By Vikram M•
Oct 21, 2019
Terrible