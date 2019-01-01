Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start: Harmony Endpoint Security by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About the Course
Harmony Endpoint is a complete solution that protects the remote workforce from today’s complex threat landscape. It prevents the most imminent threats to the endpoint such as ransomware, phishing, or drive-by malware, while quickly minimizing breach impact with autonomous detection and response.
With remote users connecting to your corporate applications from anywhere, your organization’s attack surface is increasingly expanding.
Check Point Harmony is the industry’s first unified security solution for users' devices and access.It protects devices and internet connections from the most sophisticated attacks while ensuring zero-trust access to corporate applications.
The course modules are:
Introduction
Architecture
Architecture-the Flow
Architecture-Accessing the Endpoint Server
Deployment
Deployment-Installing the Client on Windows
Deployment-Installing the Client on Linux
Deployment-Visibility
Deployment-Change Policy
Deployment-Upgrade
Deployment-Remove a client
Communication
Communication-Port, Services, and URLs
Exclusions
Summary
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry-leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network, and mobile device-held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes....