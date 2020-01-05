PZ
Sep 3, 2020
This was definitely the most challenging course I have done so far, but I am loving it! Glynn and Ian do a fantastic job of guiding you through the content in an engaging and practical manner.
SY
Feb 29, 2020
This is Very good course for a beginners, it gives you lots of exercises to practice in vm and course material is Really really good but only thing is you have to read a lot ,
By Fabiola S•
Jan 5, 2020
Coursera Team,
This course has been the absolute best experience I have had with online learning. I've taken other courses on Coursera but this course is exemplary because of it structure, focus, and skilled instructors.
Each course is well organized and stays on topic. However, if there are any related topics students should explore, the instructors have provided links for students to have a semi-guided self-taught journey on their own time. Other courses don't do that.
The focused lessons keep data neophytes like myself feel less overwhelmed by the information taught in the course. Modern Big Data Analysis using SQL is a very broad yet important topic. However, the instructors on this course really ameliorate that overwhelming feeling with clear and focused lectures.
The instructors come across as not only subject matter experts but as seasoned teaching professionals. They can explain the concepts in the courses in a clear and succinct manner without oversimplifying. Other instructors on Coursera, while skilled in their field, don't have the teaching finesse as Ian and Glynn do. If more courses on Coursera were taught by Ian and Glynn and others like them, I would pursue even more studies with Coursera.
I hope this feedback is heard.
P.S. - please release the Advanced SQL Course, I'm eager to pursue that.
Thank you,
Fabiola
By Shahab a s•
Jan 1, 2020
I enjoyed course 1 and course 2 better. This course was cramming a lot of information. I enjoy studying through video lessons. This course lacked many video lessons.
By Hemanth G•
Aug 15, 2019
While the courses covers a lot of relevant and useful topics, it relies too much on the reading material. I would have liked more videos than reading material. My sense is that it would have allowed the instructors to delve deeper and also helps students understand better.
.
By Muller H•
Sep 27, 2019
Personally, I prefer video
Too much reading material
But overall, it is still good course, try to cover all the things we should know
By yavuz k•
Oct 4, 2019
Unlike the previous two courses in the speacialization, in this course involves more reading and video lessons.
By Saras A•
Aug 2, 2020
Good course with lots of info, mostly higher level, for HIVE, IMPALA and interactions with HDFS, and cool "honors" (a little advanced) material. Complex Data Types were cool. I wonder if there any python interaction with Complex Data types (Arrays, and Dictionary equivalents) that would make sense with Hive (Just curious).
All course structure, and content was well thought out for a online course. And best of all both of them spoke clear English and very good delivery.
I am also very happy they covered Amazon S3. I already have much SQL background so it was a bit faster for me. Good, fun course!
By Abhilash M•
Dec 16, 2019
It would have been nice if videos would have been present instead of reading. Also a more deep diving would have been done in concepts like bucketing and indexing.
By Andriy Z•
May 4, 2020
Although more reading than video, I found readings to be more convenient when you need to get back to a particular lesson and recap something.
By Robby S•
Mar 23, 2021
Compared to the first 2 courses, this course feels somewhat lacking in the video lectures as learners are given more readings to go through. It would have been more helpful to be given video explanations and examples of the more technical aspects. The final assignment was also more difficult but still very much possible if you have been following the lessons. I had to spend more time going back to re-read the notes and then applying what was taught.
It is also a pity that the 4th course is not yet ready as I feel many learners would benefit from the advanced SQL techniques that will be taught.
By Shobhit G•
May 29, 2020
Peer review assignment is pain.
By Sacha v W•
Sep 2, 2020
The best course I have done so far that relates to big data. It gives quite some background in how big data systems work and provides plenty of exercises. Also compliments for the instructors. There are very much qualified, they are thorough knowledgable and give good direction on what is important and how it all works. I hope the teachers will continue to make more courses for using for example Spark and building a whole data /ml pipeline using Cloudera.
By Shrinidhi V•
Jun 25, 2020
Amazing course. Both instructors have motivated me to learn more and utilize this platform more than I did ever before. I would like to have some more courses under them. I would like to implement the skills that I learnt in this course in some project. Thank you to my instructors, peers and the reviewing staff who made my learning experience better. I will recommend others to take up this course to dive into the field of Big data.
By Wei P•
Oct 18, 2020
It is a great course to learn about managing big data in clusters and cloud storage in HDFS and Amazon S3 through SQL. It teaches you how to create a table and load data into a table using SQL and other methods in HDFS and AWS. Different data types are utilized. To me, this third course is more challenging than the second course in this specialization but a great skill to have in addition to querying data with SQL.
By Suhaimi C•
Apr 19, 2021
Great course and specialization. Great instructors and course materials. Enough practice exercises to learn hands on. Hive and Impala are widely used for cloud big data. Also learned it thru hue GUI and beeline and impala command line interface. Highly recommend this specialization and courses to learn about big data in clusters and cloud (eg. hdfs and aws s3)
By Pal W•
Aug 30, 2020
This course and the whole specialization is excellent.
I took some sql courses on other online learning platform, but this is much better. I learned lots of new things such as managing data and storage data, etc.
I can not wait that fourth, advance course be published.
By Nisar H•
Apr 30, 2020
It is a highly valueable course which nicely elabortes the essential skills of data management and analytics. Particularly, I appreciate the teaching methodologies and skills of the instructors. Really impressed and benefited from the knowledege of the instructors.
By appassionata•
May 11, 2022
It can not be clearer, more understandable and inspiring.
I love the coherent and concise way the both lectorers delivered their knowledge. They both must have a very solid understanding on the topics and at the same time are very excelent teachers.
By Paul Z•
Sep 4, 2020
By Sai k•
Mar 1, 2020
By Honorat D•
Aug 18, 2020
these courses allowed me to have a good knowledge of hadoop and the management of big data databases. Thank you and congratulations to the teachers
By Janick R•
Dec 29, 2020
Very good course. The teachers are really good and I learned a lot about Hive, Impala and SQL in general. I really enjoyed all the specialization.
By Mohammad A•
Apr 14, 2020
This is one of the systematic specializations which makes the harder and otherwise overwhelming subject so easy to navigate, follow and learn.
By Jeffrey K•
Oct 8, 2021
Very good course with lots of relevant skills and information learned. The hands-on assignment has some decent challenging parts to it too!
By Trung N H•
Oct 8, 2021
Great course for knowing How distributed query engines like Hive/Impala working with distributed files system like HDFS/S3!
By Carlos M•
Mar 14, 2020
Great course, it would be great to have the Analysis course yo implement All the learned in the previous ones!