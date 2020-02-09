About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Modern Big Data Analysis with SQL Specialization
What you will learn

  • Use different tools to browse existing databases and tables in big data systems

  • Use different tools to explore files in distributed big data filesystems and cloud storage

  • Create and manage big data databases and tables using Apache Hive and Apache Impala

  • Describe and choose among different data types and file formats for big data systems

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Distributed File Systems
  • Cloud Storage
  • Big Data
  • SQL
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Orientation to Data in Clusters and Cloud Storage

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Defining Databases, Tables, and Columns

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data Types and File Types

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Managing Datasets in Clusters and Cloud Storage

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 13 readings, 3 quizzes

