- Cloud Storage
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- Cloudera
- SQL
- Database (DBMS)
- Data Warehousing
- Apache Hive
- Apache Impala
- Data Management
- Distributed File Systems
Modern Big Data Analysis with SQL Specialization
Learn Data Analysis for Big Data. Master using SQL for data analysis on distributed big data systems
Offered By
What you will learn
Distinguish operational from analytic databases, and understand how these are applied in big data
Understand how database and table design provides structures for working with data
Appreciate how differences in volume and variety of data affects your choice of an appropriate database system
Recognize the features and benefits of SQL dialects designed to work with big data systems for storage and analysis
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this Specialization includes a hands-on, peer-graded assignment. To earn the Specialization Certificate, you must successfully complete the hands-on, peer-graded assignment in each course. For this Specialization, there is not a separate Capstone Project like there is in some other Coursera Specializations.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Foundations for Big Data Analysis with SQL
In this course, you'll get a big-picture view of using SQL for big data, starting with an overview of data, database systems, and the common querying language (SQL). Then you'll learn the characteristics of big data and SQL tools for working on big data platforms. You'll also install an exercise environment (virtual machine) to be used through the specialization courses, and you'll have an opportunity to do some initial exploration of databases and tables in that environment.
Analyzing Big Data with SQL
In this course, you'll get an in-depth look at the SQL SELECT statement and its main clauses. The course focuses on big data SQL engines Apache Hive and Apache Impala, but most of the information is applicable to SQL with traditional RDBMs as well; the instructor explicitly addresses differences for MySQL and PostgreSQL.
Managing Big Data in Clusters and Cloud Storage
In this course, you'll learn how to manage big datasets, how to load them into clusters and cloud storage, and how to apply structure to the data so that you can run queries on it using distributed SQL engines like Apache Hive and Apache Impala. You’ll learn how to choose the right data types, storage systems, and file formats based on which tools you’ll use and what performance you need.
Offered by
Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world’s largest enterprises.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
Should I take the courses in a specific order?
Is there a fourth course in this Specialization?
What are the hardware and software requirements for the exercise environment?
Will I earn the Cloudera Certified Associate (CCA) Data Analyst credential for completing this Specialization?
What is the hands-on Capstone Project for this Specialization?
I want to purchase this Specialization for my employees! How can I do that?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.