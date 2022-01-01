About this Specialization

7,438 recent views
This Specialization teaches the essential skills for working with large-scale data using SQL. Maybe you are new to SQL and you want to learn the basics. Or maybe you already have some experience using SQL to query smaller-scale data with relational databases. Either way, if you are interested in gaining the skills necessary to query big data with modern distributed SQL engines, this Specialization is for you. Most courses that teach SQL focus on traditional relational databases, but today, more and more of the data that’s being generated is too big to be stored there, and it’s growing too quickly to be efficiently stored in commercial data warehouses. Instead, it’s increasingly stored in distributed clusters and cloud storage. These data stores are cost-efficient and infinitely scalable. To query these huge datasets in clusters and cloud storage, you need a newer breed of SQL engine: distributed query engines, like Hive, Impala, Presto, and Drill. These are open source SQL engines capable of querying enormous datasets. This Specialization focuses on Hive and Impala, the most widely deployed of these query engines. This Specialization is designed to provide excellent preparation for the Cloudera Certified Associate (CCA) Data Analyst certification exam. You can earn this certification credential by taking a hands-on practical exam using the same SQL engines that this Specialization teaches—Hive and Impala.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Foundations for Big Data Analysis with SQL

4.8
stars
974 ratings
240 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Analyzing Big Data with SQL

4.9
stars
469 ratings
130 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Managing Big Data in Clusters and Cloud Storage

4.7
stars
256 ratings
58 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Cloudera

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder