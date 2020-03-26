In this course, you'll get an in-depth look at the SQL SELECT statement and its main clauses. The course focuses on big data SQL engines Apache Hive and Apache Impala, but most of the information is applicable to SQL with traditional RDBMs as well; the instructor explicitly addresses differences for MySQL and PostgreSQL.
This course is part of the Modern Big Data Analysis with SQL Specialization
Understand the basics of SELECT statements
Understand how and why to filter results
Explore grouping and aggregation to answer analytic questions
Work with sorting and limiting results
- Apache Hive
- Apache Impala
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- SQL
Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world’s largest enterprises.
Orientation to SQL on Big Data
SQL SELECT Essentials
Filtering Data
Grouping and Aggregating Data
A great course to go over the basic SQL. However, this course doesn't go cover Subquery concept :(
I have took many SQL courses but this is one of the best ,I highly recommend this course to beginners, It takes you from zero to hero.
This course was amazing and gave me so much confidence. If you are interested about SQL then this course is a good one.
How amazing the course was! From the video lectures, the reading materials, to the practical exercises and the teachers as well, everything was fantastic in this course. Highly recommended!
About the Modern Big Data Analysis with SQL Specialization
This Specialization teaches the essential skills for working with large-scale data using SQL.
