Course 2 of 3 in the
Modern Big Data Analysis with SQL Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the basics of SELECT statements

  • Understand how and why to filter results

  • Explore grouping and aggregation to answer analytic questions

  • Work with sorting and limiting results

Skills you will gain

  • Apache Hive
  • Apache Impala
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • SQL
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Orientation to SQL on Big Data

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

SQL SELECT Essentials

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 83 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Filtering Data

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 85 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Grouping and Aggregating Data

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 82 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

