AS
Dec 9, 2020
Great course!\n\nI would just add 1 more full business task for practicing before the final one. Anyway, I find the course very useful with clear and understandable explanation.\n\nThank you!
MN
Aug 5, 2020
How amazing the course was! From the video lectures, the reading materials, to the practical exercises and the teachers as well, everything was fantastic in this course. Highly recommended!
By Navish A•
Aug 14, 2020
This is a great course overall!
Having taken a couple of SQL courses over the years, they are often quite dry. Somehow, this one was much better. I liked the conceptual aspects covered with the syntax & applications. Rounded the education out quite well.
The only thing I would have liked to see more of is more practical assignments, like the one in Week 6. Even that was measured down in difficulty; perhaps the assignment can be made as part of the Honors section.
Also, definitely one of the better monitored forums in Coursera. With regular/periodic/helpful replies from Staff.
In contrast, I have generally found most Coursera courses to be quite poorly monitored comparatively. Its one of my bigger griefs with Coursera, compared to Edx - which generally has a vibrant discussion forum, thanks to the class members & staff/TAs
By Hossein D•
Jun 13, 2020
It is no common for me to put 5 star score to courses, but this courser was literally comprehensive.
Thanks to all staff and instructor.
By Warren P•
Feb 20, 2020
In depth look at SQL for Impala and Hive. Structured very well and excellent hands on learning with the VM and Hue. The middle section is tedious and you have to pay attention. It does all comes together at the end with real data analysis methods on big data sets. Good course but you have to be committed as a learner to receive the benefits.
By Harshadkumar D P•
Feb 25, 2021
More hand-on exercise could have make this course more interesting.
By Johanna V•
Dec 3, 2020
I did not like the way of the quizzes are made, for example the grade that they are asking is to high , usually for beginners the grade is between 70-75%.
Also there is no extra material to check the answers of videos' questions .
Overall Ian explains everything in an understandable way.
By Vikash K S•
May 19, 2021
I have completed my course, but after 2-3 it is still showing Peer Assignment marks is in the process.
By Jun-Hoe L•
Mar 2, 2021
This module is the one where you really dig into SQL syntax and how to use use. The videos are well-paced, though week 3 seems to pretty heavy. The instructor Ian Cook does an excellent job explaining concepts and showing examples for each syntax is a very clear manner. At times it might be too slow or simple for people who know some programing, but it's ok I just put playback at faster speed.
At ttimes he also explained the underlying logic and additional concepts. e.g. I really enjoyed his explanation of how Inner Join conceptually is a Cross Join with filters
If you already know some programing or Pandas/R, then you can skip the first module and just jump right in here. This course also provided some insights and brushed up my understanding of Pandas a bit better, and it's clear Pandas took a lot of cue from SQL.
By Sai k•
Mar 4, 2020
Thank you for bringing such a Awesome and High quality course - Cloudera . Course instructors are exceptional in presenting the course material in a clear, concise manner. I find this course to be outstanding because the Amount of practice that i've gone through with this course gave me clear insight On "when, where and how to use appropriate SQL clauses". but this course should have included more practice questions on joins.
By Ekaterina S•
Apr 5, 2020
It is an excellent course! Many thanks to the instructor of this course. All learning materials were presented explicitly and 100% clear. I feel so grateful because I finally understood how to write SQL queries and manipulate data (as I have never learned programming languages and subjects like these). Looking forward to the fourth course where the advanced sql techniques will be presented.
By Chandu S•
Jul 30, 2020
Excellent course! This course, together with the first in this series is arguably the best courses to start with big data and SQL. Everything is explained from scratch and in a well-organised way so that it's effortless to follow and gain knowledge in a short period. The quizzes are well-drafted and logical, and the course does prepare you for that, unlike in many other courses!
By Arya D•
May 28, 2021
Good course if you know the theoretical part of RDBMS and Data Normalization/Denormalization, data transaction, and basics of querying. It covers SELECT, FROM, WHERE, GROUP BY, HAVING, ORDER BY, LIMIT clauses along with UNION and Joins. It also teaches aggregate functions and built-in functions. Great course if you want to learn to retrieve data and ask questions using SQL.
By Tarun K•
Apr 5, 2020
The course of well designed for any beginner to learn how to operate on SQL dor finding out the insights from the data.
I would like to thank, the entire team of the Coursera and Cloudera for bringing this course in my life. It really helps me understand the concepts of database and SQL very well.
Special thanks to the instructor, Ian Cook.
By Robby S•
Mar 23, 2021
I love how the course is structured to give a solid understanding of SQL queries from the ground up and how each keyword/function is connected to the others. I would have loved to have more practice with the VM or have a wider range of datasets. Nonetheless, I feel much more confident practicing and applying SQL SELECT queries.
By Gaurav M•
Jul 1, 2020
Excellent ! Little bit exhaustive but worth it ! Total SQL refreshment course !
Clearly understood JOIN & its types ! Will never forget the Venn-Diagrams !
And the final assignment is a very good food-for-mind !
There was a mention of the 4th course in this specialization but not available; so is it not introduced yet ?
By Andrey M•
Sep 21, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. It’s a great way to get knowledge about the new technology. Attending this will help me to do my job better. Excellent information and format, the course focuses on big data SQL engines Apache Hive and Apache Impala. I especially evaluate experience of the trainer – Ian Cook.
By Christian D•
Sep 26, 2020
This was a fantastic course. This was my first time learning about the SQL language and analyzing big data, and the format of the course helped to ease my concerns about learning these concepts. I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in big data analysis, expert or beginner.
By Alexander E•
May 6, 2021
I have to say that it wasn't easy course at all.
I really recommend this course to those who is intrested in learning SQL for Big Data. I feel very confident after completing all the tasks. It is well balanced between theory and practice.
Thank you Ian for this course. 5+ stars
By Paul Z•
Aug 28, 2020
Great content, which Ian presents in a hands on and engaging manner. I had absolutely no prior SQL experience before enrolling in this specialization, but after completing Course 1 with Glynn, I was able to pass Course 2. Thank you to Glynn, Ian, Cloudera, and COursera!
By Kaushik N•
Oct 8, 2020
'Select' Query is simple yet very powerful, and the way it is demonstrated through this course is wonderful.
The instructor explained it very thoroughly, using simple language.
I can say, I can now use SQL to query big data at given time of the day.
By Wei P•
Sep 30, 2020
Comprehensive, rigorous, and well-paced in learning the fundamentals of querying and analyzing big data with SQL. Covers many SELECT statements and clauses. Probably the most important course in the three-course series in terms of querying data.
By Emre K•
Aug 11, 2019
It is a very nice and detailed course and it is completely appropriate for a new starter. The beauty about the course is that it teaches not only the syntax, but also all necessary hints and consideration points. All in all, time well-spent..
By Yoonseo P•
Nov 30, 2019
This course was very practical supported by several VM exercises in IMPALA and HIVE environments. The instructor accurately delivered the key points in SQL. I can broaden my understanding of SQL in general, IMPALA and HIVE in specific.
By Shrinidhi V•
Jun 26, 2020
Brilliant course. I was tested at certain places which made me think about how to answer something for a day or two. A satisfying course to complete and I would like to take more such courses in future that tests my limits.
By Vishal P•
Jun 19, 2020
You might be a SQL guru or you are a beginner. This course gives a fresh perspective. If you "were" a SQL pro and need a refresher, go ahead finish this course. If you need an introduction to SQL, go ahead. Kudos to Ian!
By Anna B•
Nov 16, 2020
Amazing instructor - the knowledge is given in a systematic and logical way. Everything is very clearly explained. One doesn't need to use web-search to clarify some things. I loved this course. Thank you very much!