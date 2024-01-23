Fractal Analytics
Data Analysis Using SQL
Fractal Analytics

Data Analysis Using SQL

This course is part of Fractal Data Science Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Analytics Vidhya

Instructor: Analytics Vidhya

1,582 already enrolled





Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Extract relevant data from the database in a time efficient manner

  • Build powerful SQL queries to derive insights

  • Analyse and manage large datasets, and derive inferences from complex relational database

  • Enable students to create and modify databases for relevant business problems

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate



Assessments

11 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

This module aims to introduce the key aspects and applications of SQL. The first module will cover the limitations of excel (via the story of a data scientist) as well as define the different types of databases. Post installation the learners will go through a pseudo code exercise wherein the learner will also learn elementary SQL queries to retrieve data, using keywords such as SELECT, FROM, COUNT, DISTINCT etc.

What's included

8 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

This module is designed to empower users with comprehensive skills in analysing data within a single table using SQL queries. By delving into various SQL querying techniques, students will gain proficiency in efficiently retrieving, manipulating, and aggregating data. The students will get acquainted with keywords such as WHERE, LIMIT, AVG, MAX, MIN etc. The module goes beyond theoretical concepts by providing practical exercises and a case study, allowing users to apply what they've learnt in a real-world scenario.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

This module will enhance a learner's proficiency in utilising advanced SQL functions for comprehensive data analysis. Throughout this module, students will delve into a diverse range of robust SQL functions, including string functions such as SUBSTRING, CONCAT, date/time functions like DATEADD and DATEDIFF, case operators, and branching logic. The module will also incorporate practical exercises and an engaging case study, enabling students to further strengthen their problem-solving skills and gain hands-on experience in applying these functions in real-life scenarios.

What's included

4 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

In this module the learner will gain valuable skills to navigate complex data structures, harness the power of JOIN operations, grasp the intricacies of subqueries, and comprehend the significance of different types of keys. Additionally, they will be introduced to the fundamental concept of normalisation, which plays a vital role in database design. By the conclusion of this module, students will possess the expertise to make informed decisions by extracting insights from joined datasets.

What's included

4 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 ungraded lab

In this module, learners will dive deeper into various table operations, expanding their knowledge beyond just querying. They will learn essential skills, including creating tables, modifying table structures, adding and deleting columns, and implementing table constraints. These essential concepts and techniques will empower learners to handle data manipulation tasks, maintain robust databases, and optimise data organisation.

What's included

8 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 ungraded lab

Instructor

Analytics Vidhya
Fractal Analytics
4 Courses2,674 learners

Offered by

Fractal Analytics

