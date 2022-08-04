Award Sales-Incentive Bonuses using the W3Schools SQL Tool
Pull data from a database to answer a business question
A database is an organized collection of data that has value to a business. The purpose of SQL is to extract specific data needed to solve a business problem—or answer a business question. In this project, you will work with the Northwind Traders database, which contains data for the fictitious company Northwind Traders. Your task will be to pull data from the database to answer the question “Which Northwind Traders employees should get bonuses for their sales performance?”
Data-Informed Decision-Making
W3Schools Tryit Editor
Relational Database
Data Analysis
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project and Database Introduction
A Look at the Business Question and the Suggested Solution
Joining Tables Together in SQL to Obtain Data for Analysis
Joining Customers and Orders Tables Together in SQL
Calculate and Summarize Sales for each Order
Data Analysis Results
Cumulative Challenge Task: Orders per Customer
