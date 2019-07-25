In this course, you'll get a big-picture view of using SQL for big data, starting with an overview of data, database systems, and the common querying language (SQL). Then you'll learn the characteristics of big data and SQL tools for working on big data platforms. You'll also install an exercise environment (virtual machine) to be used through the specialization courses, and you'll have an opportunity to do some initial exploration of databases and tables in that environment.
Distinguish operational from analytic databases, and understand how these are applied in big data
Understand how database and table design provides structures for working with data
Appreciate how differences in volume and variety of data affects your choice of an appropriate database system
Recognize the features and benefits of SQL dialects designed to work with big data systems for storage and analysis
- Database (DBMS)
- Data Warehousing
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- SQL
Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world’s largest enterprises.
Data and Databases
In this week, you'll get an overview of this Specialization and of Course 1. Then you'll learn about database systems and the distinction between operational and analytic databases.
Relational Databases and SQL
Big Data
SQL Tools for Big Data Analysis
It's quiet easy to study... Presentation is awesome... I got understand many things that I need to know while selecting the course... Thank you
If you don't have any background about SQL and you don't know where to start, I think this is the best course to start. It simplifies the concepts into easy ideas to be understandable.
The course is an excellent overview of database technologies and introduction into big data. Useful also for those who already worked with a few SQL engines. MIllion thanks to the creators! :)
Amazing course, full of useful information, the quiz are good way to test your knowledge and the instructor is an expert in this field and has very good presentation skills.
This Specialization teaches the essential skills for working with large-scale data using SQL.
