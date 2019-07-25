About this Course

32,181 recent views
Course 1 of 3 in the
Modern Big Data Analysis with SQL Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Distinguish operational from analytic databases, and understand how these are applied in big data

  • Understand how database and table design provides structures for working with data

  • Appreciate how differences in volume and variety of data affects your choice of an appropriate database system

  • Recognize the features and benefits of SQL dialects designed to work with big data systems for storage and analysis

Skills you will gain

  • Database (DBMS)
  • Data Warehousing
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • SQL
Instructor

Offered by

Cloudera

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(4,452 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Data and Databases

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Relational Databases and SQL

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 80 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Big Data

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

SQL Tools for Big Data Analysis

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Modern Big Data Analysis with SQL Specialization

Modern Big Data Analysis with SQL

