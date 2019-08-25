AG
Sep 27, 2019
The course is an excellent overview of database technologies and introduction into big data. Useful also for those who already worked with a few SQL engines. MIllion thanks to the creators! :)
AE
Sep 9, 2019
Awesome foundation to build on skills of query and analysis of big data and to use big data technologies like Hive and Impala\n\nI Really enjoyed the course and the instructor is perfect
By Anoop B•
Aug 25, 2019
If you are an "absolute" novice with no knowledge about RDBMS and Big Data systems and all help from YouTube videos and other online resources have been of little to no help then you must take this course. It teaches you the very fundamentals of database design and builds your knowledge from ground up. It takes you from "What is DBMS" to a much higher level in a very short span. And Glynn is perhaps the best teacher you've ever met in your life! Give this course a try and you'll be happy and better off for having done so. Good luck and "THANK YOU GLYNN!".
By Anna C•
Feb 25, 2020
If you've never had practical working experience with databases, this course gives so much valuable context to anyone pursuing a career working with big data. The material focuses on preparing you with relevant knowledge about database systems (past and present), that supports you in the next courses of the specialization which are more hands-on with coding in SQL-dialects. Initially I did not feel convinced I wanted or needed to understand much database theory covered in this course, and wanted to skip to the hands-on practice. However I've completely changed my mind after completing the course which has drastically improved my understanding of all current big data-base systems, their features, pros/cons, why there are so many variations, and helped me understand which database systems I want to focus learning on next. Unlike googling/studying myself online, I can actually be sure that the information given in this course is relevant and up to date. I highly recommend it, especially to anyone who hasn't had much working experience with databases yet- you'll gain a much better understanding of the current landscape of database technology.
By Attila G•
Sep 28, 2019
By Anas A•
Aug 15, 2019
If you don't have any background about SQL and you don't know where to start, I think this is the best course to start. It simplifies the concepts into easy ideas to be understandable.
By Essie R•
Oct 20, 2019
informative background info of Big Data that's good to know about. not too simple or too challenging.
By Abdullah K•
Jul 26, 2019
Amazing course, full of useful information, the quiz are good way to test your knowledge and the instructor is an expert in this field and has very good presentation skills.
By Hamza a•
Oct 20, 2019
Good course to understand the foundations of big data using good examples and real life problems.
By Santiago J G M•
Aug 4, 2019
It was a productive experience overall and a good introduction to the world of big data. A good way to understand the difference between some SLQ engines and how to organize huge amount of data. I'm looking forward to begin the second one.
By Wei P•
Aug 16, 2020
This is an introductory foundational course for SQL. You will not actually use the SQL commands. It gives good, clear, and interesting instructions on the concepts and structures of big data and SQL applications. I like the instructor, course format, and level. It makes sense to continue on to the next course in the series to practice SQL commands and the software applications.
By Jay E•
Apr 2, 2020
Very good introduction to SQL applied to Big Data. The instruction is very clear and the lectures are very relevant. The quizzes and final assignment were mostly appropriate for checking knowledge against subject matter. The VM was also a very effective training aid.
By pawan k•
Jul 27, 2019
Big data is the one of the most emerging technologies in the world and this cloudera course will definitely help us to understand the hive and impala with practical.
By Mouhamadou G•
Oct 12, 2019
This course was great, I have two years of experience with SQL since I am using SQL in my role of software developer. I've have taken this course in order to initiate myself to big data a field in which I am interested. This course was great experience, it has allowed me to really undestand SQL, RDMBS concepts, learn fundamental concepts of big data and be aware of big data tools used for analyzing huge datasets such Apache HIve and Apache Impala.
By Ahmed E•
Sep 10, 2019
By Gary T•
Nov 5, 2019
I learned so much. I intended to continual review the entire material in this course. Thanks All.
By Abhinav S•
Aug 9, 2019
Best course for learning the basic concept about big data and SQL.
By Francis D•
Nov 4, 2019
Excellent class, earned a lot from the lecturer. Thank you.
By Joshua K•
Sep 23, 2019
Excellent fundamentals for data engineering
By Jose M N•
Sep 3, 2019
Great course, I'm amazed
By Adriano S•
Oct 16, 2019
great course
By Guillermo S E•
Sep 26, 2019
Muy bueno
By Ditya O•
Oct 1, 2019
By Renan A d A•
May 16, 2022
I'm half way through it and I can say this is one of the best courses I have had in database and the foundation knowledge that you will acquire is very solid, the exams are also very tough which raise the bar of this program. The trainer looks very passionated about the topic which also helps keep you coming for more every day. Truly recommended if you are looking to transition to a data analytics role or if you want to re-assess or revisit the database management system topic. In my case it has been more than 10 yrs since I learned this in Uni.
By f v•
Aug 14, 2020
Very well constructed and presented course! Gives you all the basics of the techniques and technologies behind accessing and using Big Data using Impala and Hive. Good foundational course. I had no previous knowledge of Big Data or any of its underlying information stores but got a solid understanding of it from this course. The hands on exercise is a good first step towards connecting to Big Data sources from within a user friendly environment of Hue. Look forward to the rest of the courses. Great job from Cloudera!
By Robby S•
Mar 23, 2021
The course gave a great overview of traditional relational database management systems and how they had endured for such a long time based on a number of robust considerations. However, with the rise of big data, it also examines and explains how traditional RDBMSs fail to cater to big data and the different types of data we see today.
Overall, a great course to understand how traditional RDBMSs came about, their shortcomings with big data, and what are the possible solutions.
Thanks!
By kefei m•
Sep 18, 2020
The content is up-to-date and industry relevant. The syllabus is well designed, the lecturer is crystal clear. The presentations well produced and looks very professional. (Much better than the slides in UC San Diego's Big Data specialization course).
Tips: the quiz are a bit hard. You really need to care about the details in order to get the write answers. Plus, the scoring system doesn't give partial grades for 'choose all that apply'.
In summary, very good course. Highly recommend.