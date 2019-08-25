Chevron Left
In this course, you'll get a big-picture view of using SQL for big data, starting with an overview of data, database systems, and the common querying language (SQL). Then you'll learn the characteristics of big data and SQL tools for working on big data platforms. You'll also install an exercise environment (virtual machine) to be used through the specialization courses, and you'll have an opportunity to do some initial exploration of databases and tables in that environment. By the end of the course, you will be able to • distinguish operational from analytic databases, and understand how these are applied in big data; • understand how database and table design provides structures for working with data; • appreciate how differences in volume and variety of data affects your choice of an appropriate database system; • recognize the features and benefits of SQL dialects designed to work with big data systems for storage and analysis; and • explore databases and tables in a big data platform. To use the hands-on environment for this course, you need to download and install a virtual machine and the software on which to run it. Before continuing, be sure that you have access to a computer that meets the following hardware and software requirements: • Windows, macOS, or Linux operating system (iPads and Android tablets will not work) • 64-bit operating system (32-bit operating systems will not work) • 8 GB RAM or more • 25GB free disk space or more • Intel VT-x or AMD-V virtualization support enabled (on Mac computers with Intel processors, this is always enabled; on Windows and Linux computers, you might need to enable it in the BIOS) • For Windows XP computers only: You must have an unzip utility such as 7-Zip or WinZip installed (Windows XP’s built-in unzip utility will not work)...

AG

Sep 27, 2019

The course is an excellent overview of database technologies and introduction into big data. Useful also for those who already worked with a few SQL engines. MIllion thanks to the creators! :)

AE

Sep 9, 2019

Awesome foundation to build on skills of query and analysis of big data and to use big data technologies like Hive and Impala\n\nI Really enjoyed the course and the instructor is perfect

By Anoop B

Aug 25, 2019

If you are an "absolute" novice with no knowledge about RDBMS and Big Data systems and all help from YouTube videos and other online resources have been of little to no help then you must take this course. It teaches you the very fundamentals of database design and builds your knowledge from ground up. It takes you from "What is DBMS" to a much higher level in a very short span. And Glynn is perhaps the best teacher you've ever met in your life! Give this course a try and you'll be happy and better off for having done so. Good luck and "THANK YOU GLYNN!".

By Anna C

Feb 25, 2020

If you've never had practical working experience with databases, this course gives so much valuable context to anyone pursuing a career working with big data. The material focuses on preparing you with relevant knowledge about database systems (past and present), that supports you in the next courses of the specialization which are more hands-on with coding in SQL-dialects. Initially I did not feel convinced I wanted or needed to understand much database theory covered in this course, and wanted to skip to the hands-on practice. However I've completely changed my mind after completing the course which has drastically improved my understanding of all current big data-base systems, their features, pros/cons, why there are so many variations, and helped me understand which database systems I want to focus learning on next. Unlike googling/studying myself online, I can actually be sure that the information given in this course is relevant and up to date. I highly recommend it, especially to anyone who hasn't had much working experience with databases yet- you'll gain a much better understanding of the current landscape of database technology.

By Attila G

Sep 28, 2019

The course is an excellent overview of database technologies and introduction into big data. Useful also for those who already worked with a few SQL engines. MIllion thanks to the creators! :)

By Anas A

Aug 15, 2019

If you don't have any background about SQL and you don't know where to start, I think this is the best course to start. It simplifies the concepts into easy ideas to be understandable.

By Essie R

Oct 20, 2019

informative background info of Big Data that's good to know about. not too simple or too challenging.

By Abdullah K

Jul 26, 2019

Amazing course, full of useful information, the quiz are good way to test your knowledge and the instructor is an expert in this field and has very good presentation skills.

By Hamza a

Oct 20, 2019

Good course to understand the foundations of big data using good examples and real life problems.

By Santiago J G M

Aug 4, 2019

It was a productive experience overall and a good introduction to the world of big data. A good way to understand the difference between some SLQ engines and how to organize huge amount of data. I'm looking forward to begin the second one.

By Wei P

Aug 16, 2020

This is an introductory foundational course for SQL. You will not actually use the SQL commands. It gives good, clear, and interesting instructions on the concepts and structures of big data and SQL applications. I like the instructor, course format, and level. It makes sense to continue on to the next course in the series to practice SQL commands and the software applications.

By Jay E

Apr 2, 2020

Very good introduction to SQL applied to Big Data. The instruction is very clear and the lectures are very relevant. The quizzes and final assignment were mostly appropriate for checking knowledge against subject matter. The VM was also a very effective training aid.

By pawan k

Jul 27, 2019

Big data is the one of the most emerging technologies in the world and this cloudera course will definitely help us to understand the hive and impala with practical.

By Mouhamadou G

Oct 12, 2019

This course was great, I have two years of experience with SQL since I am using SQL in my role of software developer. I've have taken this course in order to initiate myself to big data a field in which I am interested. This course was great experience, it has allowed me to really undestand SQL, RDMBS concepts, learn fundamental concepts of big data and be aware of big data tools used for analyzing huge datasets such Apache HIve and Apache Impala.

By Ahmed E

Sep 10, 2019

Awesome foundation to build on skills of query and analysis of big data and to use big data technologies like Hive and Impala

I Really enjoyed the course and the instructor is perfect

By Gary T

Nov 5, 2019

I learned so much. I intended to continual review the entire material in this course. Thanks All.

By Abhinav S

Aug 9, 2019

Best course for learning the basic concept about big data and SQL.

By Francis D

Nov 4, 2019

Excellent class, earned a lot from the lecturer. Thank you.

By Joshua K

Sep 23, 2019

Excellent fundamentals for data engineering

By Jose M N

Sep 3, 2019

Great course, I'm amazed

By Adriano S

Oct 16, 2019

great course

By Guillermo S E

Sep 26, 2019

Muy bueno

By Ditya O

Oct 1, 2019

d

By Renan A d A

May 16, 2022

I'm half way through it and I can say this is one of the best courses I have had in database and the foundation knowledge that you will acquire is very solid, the exams are also very tough which raise the bar of this program. The trainer looks very passionated about the topic which also helps keep you coming for more every day. Truly recommended if you are looking to transition to a data analytics role or if you want to re-assess or revisit the database management system topic. In my case it has been more than 10 yrs since I learned this in Uni.

By f v

Aug 14, 2020

Very well constructed and presented course! Gives you all the basics of the techniques and technologies behind accessing and using Big Data using Impala and Hive. Good foundational course. I had no previous knowledge of Big Data or any of its underlying information stores but got a solid understanding of it from this course. The hands on exercise is a good first step towards connecting to Big Data sources from within a user friendly environment of Hue. Look forward to the rest of the courses. Great job from Cloudera!

By Robby S

Mar 23, 2021

The course gave a great overview of traditional relational database management systems and how they had endured for such a long time based on a number of robust considerations. However, with the rise of big data, it also examines and explains how traditional RDBMSs fail to cater to big data and the different types of data we see today.

Overall, a great course to understand how traditional RDBMSs came about, their shortcomings with big data, and what are the possible solutions.

Thanks!

By kefei m

Sep 18, 2020

The content is up-to-date and industry relevant. The syllabus is well designed, the lecturer is crystal clear. The presentations well produced and looks very professional. (Much better than the slides in UC San Diego's Big Data specialization course).

Tips: the quiz are a bit hard. You really need to care about the details in order to get the write answers. Plus, the scoring system doesn't give partial grades for 'choose all that apply'.

In summary, very good course. Highly recommend.

