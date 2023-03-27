Chevron Left
Code and run your first Java program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, building on a solid foundation of Java, learners will dive into key Java classes, interfaces, and frameworks. The modules in this course cover developer best practices, data handling, and connecting to web-based systems. Completion of an introductory Java sequence such as Codio's Hands-On Java Introduction is recommended. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....
