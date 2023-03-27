About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic familiarity with Java

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learners will develop best practices including following a code style guide, architecting code bases into projects, and unit testing.

  • Learners will be able to handle data with Java's Collections framework, Steams (including the use of lambdas), and DateTime classes.

  • Learners will connect to web based systems, handle the errors that occur in the process, and parse responses into useful formats.

Skills you will gain

  • Exception Handling
  • Unit Testing
  • Data Structure
  • Java Annotation
  • Streams
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Java Developer Best Practices

3 hours to complete
6 readings
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Data Handling

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Connecting to Web-based Systems

2 hours to complete
3 readings

