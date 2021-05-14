About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Programming in Java: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization
Beginner Level

Completion of Java Basics: Selection and Iteration course or equivalent knowledge

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Store and manipulate arrays of data

  • Compare and manipulate strings of text

  • Read and write to text and CSV files

Skills you will gain

  • Java Programming
  • Arrays
  • Files
  • Strings
  • Computer Science
Course 2 of 4 in the
Programming in Java: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization
Beginner Level

Completion of Java Basics: Selection and Iteration course or equivalent knowledge

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Codio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Arrays

3 hours to complete
6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Strings

2 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Files

2 hours to complete
4 readings

Reviews

