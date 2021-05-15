Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Java Basic Structures: Arrays, Strings, and Files by Codio

4.3
stars
13 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

Code and run your first Java program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just Java, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover arrays, strings, and files. Completion of Java Basics: Selection and Iteration before taking this course is recommended. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Java Basic Structures: Arrays, Strings, and Files

By Bonagiri A

May 15, 2021

well Explained on files and strings and good practice with handson.

By KARTHIKEYAN

Nov 9, 2021

it is very helpful course to current studies

By Андрей М К

Apr 22, 2021

Tech troubles.

