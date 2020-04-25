DE
Aug 25, 2019
Really good content especially in explaining public key cryptography. Not sure why there is peer review for the final (it's a short multiple choice quiz), but it worked out ok since I finished early.
Mar 1, 2020
This course is exactly what I was looking for. Dr. Edward is absolutely phenomenal at explaining every single point with great detail and his unique style of teaching makes him one of a kind!
By Sayed H R•
Apr 25, 2020
Fantastic Experience i have with Dr.Ed..
The Only issue that i faced is the volume of videos... volume is too low when i switch on my study room fan... Kindly work on this.
By Andrew Z•
Dec 22, 2017
I would describe this course as a broad stroked introduction to not just cryptography but how it actually fits into the modern world. Concepts covered are technical by nature but the delivery method is very conversational. Professor Amoroso is a fun lecturer. He creates a sense of there being a cybersecurity community and is very encouraging. I will definitely check out the next two courses in this series. Overall I think the series is helpful in expanding opportunities in my career to security related roles.
By Derek E•
Aug 26, 2019
By Steven P M•
Apr 23, 2018
Edward Amoroso and his team have put together a great class. His enthusiasm is contagious, his experience and those of his guest speakers runs deep, and his ability to explain complex concepts is refreshingly clear. This is probably the best series of courses I've taken at Coursera (and I've taken dozens). I'm looking forward to taking the next two of Amoroso's courses in this series. Thank you!
By Horacio M•
Oct 9, 2018
good, well balanced course, covering theoretical models, key concepts such as authentication, RSA etc.
for me the value of the whole course is how from small pieces and individual approaches and solutions, Ed Amoroso turns to a global view and analysis on Cyber Attacks and how to make these more difficult to happen.
By Nikola A•
Aug 7, 2018
Well done course1 Perhaps a little bit too much of historical focus and too less on current technology or assignments that help to develop practical skills. But everything is very well done, lectures are very nicely to follow.
By Yash D•
Mar 2, 2020
By Elisabeth S•
Dec 31, 2019
The course is called Cyber Attacks Countermeasures, but really only focuses on Authentication and Encryption. Great class on those topics for someone new to cyber security!
By Nico S•
Feb 10, 2019
I like how Dr. Amoroso made some complicated concept sounds easy. I also love when he told us about the history of cyber security in this course.
By Karan•
Nov 30, 2018
Thank's a lot for making this course and series. Dr. Edward Amoroso is now my favorite lecturer.
By Aneesh S•
Dec 10, 2018
Awesome course. Easy to understand and provides lots of useful reference materials.
By ernie•
Nov 19, 2018
Excellent intro - great explanations and additional readings!
By Carlos A C S•
Nov 6, 2018
Excellent professor and interesting course!!!
By Maiquel A G R•
Dec 26, 2019
Very good! learn a lot about cryptography.
By James C•
Feb 9, 2020
Great Instruction. Good videos
By Akshay S•
Apr 7, 2019
Good course for beginners
By Joel A C•
Jan 31, 2020
Above average high quality! The Prof is charming an knowledgeable, which makes up for some of the poorly written exam questions. I learned a lot, and things I already "knew" were framed in a way that i now 'understand' them. So thats pretty good teaching.
By Michael B•
Aug 17, 2018
Great introduction to some common mechanisms, such as cryptography, which can be used to thwart cyber attacks.
By SWARAJ S D•
Jul 1, 2018
COURSE IS EXCELLENT . CONCEPT BUILDING IS FOCUSSED ON . VERY INTRESTING
By Wolfgang G•
Jun 6, 2018
Entertaining lecturer, but stays on the surface. There is a pointless peer-reviews multiple choice quiz at the end that could easily have been automated and leaves one wondering whether its only purpose is to prevent students from finishing this relatively easy course early and paying less.
By Eric H•
Feb 27, 2020
Peer reviewing assignments is absolutely atrocious.
By Steve N•
Jan 6, 2022
It is a great overall course and start to getting into information regarding the field of Cyber Security. Where I would recommend improvements are to the quiz sections. Knowing why you got something wrong can be just as helpful as why you got something right. Just having an incorrect mark on a choice made it harder to learn why that answer was wrong, or for some of the questions why it was the least correct.
By Nguyen T•
Jun 19, 2020
Another great course from Dr. Amoroso. The quizzes have answers that are phrased strangely but I like it, it gets you thinking more because some of them carry some truth but only one of them matches the criteria best so you have to stress that grey matter. Good stuff! Did you know Dr. Amoroso has over 30 years of experience in this field? You will now!
By Jianxu S•
Apr 14, 2020
Excellent introduction to cyber security including authentication, ciphering, protocol analysis and overall design. Dr. Amoroso explains the concept and theory behind this ancient yet still developing discipline in the context of today's connected world. I highly recommend this course to anyone who wants to explore the exciting field of cyber security.
By Nhan D T•
Nov 30, 2021
This Course is good. However, if you are looking for a Technical Course and want your "hand dirty", it may not be suitable. The Course provides a lot of knowledge and information through videos and reading materials. The instructor's knowledge is vast, and the way of communication and explanation is easy to understand.