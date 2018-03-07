About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • Cryptography
  • Public-Key Cryptography
Offered by

New York University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Cyber Security Safeguards

Week
2

Week 2

Understanding Authentication Protocols

Week
3

Week 3

Introducing Conventional Cryptography

Week
4

Week 4

Overview of Public Key Cryptographic Methods

