This course introduces the basics of cyber defense starting with foundational models such as Bell-LaPadula and information flow frameworks. These underlying policy enforcements mechanisms help introduce basic functional protections, starting with authentication methods. Learners will be introduced to a series of different authentication solutions and protocols, including RSA SecureID and Kerberos, in the context of a canonical schema.
This course is part of the Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Cybersecurity
- Cryptography
- Public-Key Cryptography
Offered by
New York University
New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cyber Security Safeguards
This module provides an introduction to security modeling, foundational frameworks, and basic safeguard approaches.
Understanding Authentication Protocols
This module introduces important protocols and techniques associated with advanced authentication processes.
Introducing Conventional Cryptography
This module introduces the foundations of conventional cryptography along with its practical application in Kerberos.
Overview of Public Key Cryptographic Methods
This module introduces the basics of public key cryptography including an overview of SSL and CA applications.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.80%
- 4 stars15.38%
- 3 stars1.68%
- 2 stars0.56%
- 1 star0.56%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CYBER ATTACK COUNTERMEASURES
Fantastic Experience i have with Dr.Ed.. The Only issue that i faced is the volume of videos... volume is too low when i switch on my study room fan... Kindly work on this.
Very Beneficial Course and its documentations! Great service and education portal under the direction of Professor Edward.
This is an excellent course with enough historical context for those who are not familiar with cybersecurity and good videos and current developments in the field.
The course is called Cyber Attacks Countermeasures, but really only focuses on Authentication and Encryption. Great class on those topics for someone new to cyber security!
About the Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Introduction to Cyber Security was designed to help learners develop a deeper understanding of modern information and system protection technology and methods. The learning outcome is simple: We hope learners will develop a lifelong passion and appreciation for cyber security, which we are certain will help in future endeavors. Students, developers, managers, engineers, and even private citizens will benefit from this learning experience. Special customized interviews with industry partners were included to help connect the cyber security concepts to live business experiences.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.