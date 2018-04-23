About this Course

63,158 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • Information Security (INFOSEC)
  • Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS)
  • Risk Assessment
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

New York University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(8,385 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Cyber Security

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Understanding Basic Security Frameworks

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 85 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Examining Cyber Threats More Closely

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 81 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Introducing Security Risk Analysis

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO CYBER ATTACKS

View all reviews

About the Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization

Introduction to Cyber Security

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder