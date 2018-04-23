This course provides learners with a baseline understanding of common cyber security threats, vulnerabilities, and risks. An overview of how basic cyber attacks are constructed and applied to real systems is also included. Examples include simple Unix kernel hacks, Internet worms, and Trojan horses in software utilities. Network attacks such as distributed denial of service (DDOS) and botnet- attacks are also described and illustrated using real examples from the past couple of decades.
This course is part of the Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Cybersecurity
- Information Security (INFOSEC)
- Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS)
- Risk Assessment
Offered by
New York University
New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Cyber Security
This module provides exposure to basic cyber security concepts including some simple, foundational attack methods.
Understanding Basic Security Frameworks
This module introduces some fundamental frameworks, models, and approaches to cyber security including the CIA model.
Examining Cyber Threats More Closely
This module covers some of the more intense attacks over the past decade including worms and DDOS attacks.
Introducing Security Risk Analysis
This module introduces basic engineering and analysis methods for managing cyber security risk to valued assets.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.35%
- 4 stars20.33%
- 3 stars3.64%
- 2 stars0.85%
- 1 star0.80%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO CYBER ATTACKS
Good introduction for someone that are new to cyber security to look fundamental aspect of cyber security itself which provide high level understanding rather than dive into technical details.
its a awesome course.it fills us with knowledge and also spread awareness about different types of cyber attacks and how to prevent ourselves. it also adds my skills list to my resume.
It was really a cool course to do and it mainly aims to have a brief intro to cyber attacks which happens around us and thanks to Prof.Ed he took the course to another level with his smile
This is a very enlightening course outlining various types of cyber attacks and also showing the approach security experts could take to prevent and mitigate the harmful effects of these attacks.
About the Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Introduction to Cyber Security was designed to help learners develop a deeper understanding of modern information and system protection technology and methods. The learning outcome is simple: We hope learners will develop a lifelong passion and appreciation for cyber security, which we are certain will help in future endeavors. Students, developers, managers, engineers, and even private citizens will benefit from this learning experience. Special customized interviews with industry partners were included to help connect the cyber security concepts to live business experiences.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.