Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Analysis with Tidyverse by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course continues our gentle introduction to programming in R designed for 3 types of learners. It will be right for you, if:
• you want to do data analysis but don’t know programming
• you know programming but aren’t too familiar with R
• you know some R programming but want to learn more about the tidyverse verbs
It is best taken following the first course in the specialization or if you already are familiar with ggplot, RMarkdown, and basic function writing in R. You will use learn to use readr to read in your data, dplyr to analyze your data, and stringr and forcats to manipulate strings and factors....