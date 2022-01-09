TN
Apr 7, 2022
This is a difficult, but really great, course. I learned the basics of SQL and Python Pandas. Expect some difficult programming assignments, but trust me they're worth the effort!
AN
Mar 11, 2022
This is challenging but if you dont get challenged you don't learn.
By Melanie G•
Jan 9, 2022
The grading system for jupyter/python is sometimes broken and flags right answers as wrong. (Yes, they ARE right! We can check this in our own python environments! Also there are more people reporting these issues but they don't care.)
Also the reviewed assignment from other students is just bullshit because not many will review the assigments. They will just let you through.
Also the skill they want in the python and pandas assigments are just over the top for what they teached in the videos. You have to use functions that weren't teached with tasks which where teached in spreadsheets. Also unterstanding basic python and pandas doesn't help with these kind of questions. They didn't even walk us through similiar tasks.
By ng•
Nov 10, 2021
This rating is for the zero learner support. There's no way to fix things. The discussion forum is practically dead. For some reason the system keeps rating my assignment as 'failed' even though all the answers are correct. I can't move to the next module because of this. And there's no one to seek help from, including the instructors. It's a real shame and a waste of time and money. I was really excited about this course, but now I will just have to leave.
By Heather N•
Jan 27, 2022
While I enjoy exploring and learning on my own, many of the concepts you are tested on don't seem to be covered in the course material. I spent A LOT of time on google to pass the labs. This alone would only knock off one star for me but the labs are super buggy and I am currently unable to complete week 5 of this course because I cannot do the graded labs. It's very frustrating to spend both money and hours of my time on a course I cannot complete.
By Tina V R•
Jan 30, 2022
This course needs a lot of improvements. Sorry, for taking someone's words within the forums but it fits perfectly. "He teaches you a simple task like 1+1 and then expects Calculus." I have gotten 90% of the way through with 90-100% on the "assignments" and "quizzes." Then spent 3 hours on 1 question in the captstone to get an answer of "it could be correct, if it's not then it's close." At this point, I spend about 1-2 hours trying to find answers to my questions else where with no results. I'm not sure whether to just give up, start the whole course over or take this as a sign that Data Analysis is not the right field for me.
By Po W H•
Jan 20, 2022
they didn't teach all the required coding skills for passing the capstone project in this course, making it hard to pass this certififate within the 7-days free trial.
By Laura M•
Jan 31, 2022
The tests are too hard and include a lot off stuff that was not mentioned in the videos.
By Troy N•
Feb 1, 2022
I have been trying to find assistance with an assignment and there is no help to be found.
By Moe A•
Jan 21, 2022
Solid course that helps someone get into Data Analysis.
Although this course gives a general introduction to Python, it would be beneficial to have some experience in it. The course is limited to how much practice there is in Python, although having knowledge in it is a critical piece in the Capstone Project. I ended up having to take another course on Coursera to learn Python better to complete a the Capstone project.
By Brianna M•
Mar 15, 2022
This teacher is incredibly head to follow. He expects taht you have a prior knowledge in Python and it is really frustrating for a beginner. The text under the video also does not match the words he is saying. The course also does not have demo files that you can save to your computer so that you can try and follow along on your own to learn that way so it makes it really difficult to apply what he is saying to practical use when you dont actually have the chance to try it as he is teaching it.
By Abdelrahman O•
Mar 3, 2022
not good in skils like python or sql , not enough traninng, DataCamp website is greater than coursera in this point
By Erick R•
Mar 5, 2022
The content of this class is excellent, but many of the exams using Pandas include code that is not included in the instruction. With research the answers can be found, but explaining their use would be helpful.
By Caroline K•
Feb 13, 2022
The assignments contained many concepts that did not correspond with the concepts covered in the videos. The instructor tripped over his words and mumbled often. Overall it was not an ideal introduction to my first programming language because I had to take matters into my own hands so much and look for help on stack overflow.
By Shashkin D A•
Dec 6, 2021
bad for me :(
By Chris U•
Mar 21, 2022
A really really bad course, especailly the Tableau section. Python section at least I kind of get it as that's how most of programmers learnt their skills, but Tableau section can be easily taken out and replaced with available youtube tutorials. I found them much easier to understand and how Tableau functions compare to this program's teaching.
Furthermore, why is our instructor simply change during the Tableau's teaching and their first introductory sentence are exactly the same and repeated by both of the instructors? In addition I really hate that peer review course... I had to wait a day to complete this course by constantly visiting coursera discussion every four hours. Lastly, programming stuff can only be learned by following what instructors do; yet, no example data is provided. While I took notes, I was having a difficult time grasping Pandas and SQL.
The course feels like it has been rushed and honestly I am not going to take the META certification test because there is NO WAY META IS THIS UNPREPARED AND UNFRIENDLY.
By Siu C Y•
Mar 8, 2022
The insturction didn't cover the practice at all. I am very fustrated when doing the assignment for the content and fuction NEVER taught. Maybe the insturctor is a great programmer, but it is the worst teacher.
By MAULANA F C•
Jan 3, 2022
I like this course because it contains more implementation than the theory
By Andrew N•
Mar 12, 2022
This is challenging but if you dont get challenged you don't learn.
By Vicky G•
Jan 7, 2022
Amazing course, I'm enjoying it so much! Best teachers ever!!
By Lam C V D•
Dec 24, 2021
Grader issue
By Georgina P•
Oct 31, 2021
It's very complete: IT has hands on labs with Python oriented to Data Analytics, has information about Tableau, SQlL and about SMART. It's like doing a project from scratch. Really nice course
By Sanjay S N•
Jan 3, 2022
The course felt basic, but jupyter exercises felt a tad bit intermediate. The course gives you a taste of being a data analyst by touching up on most of the relevant topics.
By Kathryn Z•
Feb 19, 2022
This course is very difficult and requires a huge amount of outside research on your own time. While lectures are clear and mostly easy to follow, the assignments are less so. They build extremely quickly and it feels as though the practice rounds and the assignments are not in line with each other. Be patient, be willing to seek help outside of Coursera, and be okay with missing deadlines in order to give this the time it needs.
By Tran T T N•
Apr 7, 2022
This is a difficult, but really great, course. I learned the basics of SQL and Python Pandas. Expect some difficult programming assignments, but trust me they're worth the effort!
By Wei H L•
May 27, 2022
This course is wonderful, useful for people who would like to start their Data Analytics career
By syed m u h•
Mar 16, 2022
The projects help me to learn python commands indepth..