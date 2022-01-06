This course equips you with a practical understanding and a framework to guide the execution of basic analytics tasks such as pulling, cleaning, manipulating and analyzing data by introducing you to the OSEMN cycle for analytics projects. You’ll learn to perform data analytics tasks using spreadsheet and SQL queries. You will also be introduced to using the Python programming language to manipulate datasets as an alternative to spreadsheets. You will learn foundational programming concepts and how they apply to marketing. You will also learn how to use Tableau to create data visualizations and dashboards.
No experience is needed to start this course.
Prerequisite: Marketing Analytics Foundation, the first course in this specialization.
How to apply the data analysis process OSEMN to marketing data
How to use spreadsheets, SQL and basic Python to sort, query, and structure data
How to use spreadsheets and Tableau to visualize data patterns and trends
- Marketing
- Python Programming
- Data Analysis
- Tableau Software
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Working with Data
This week you’ll get an overview of the Introduction to Data Analytics Course and then you’ll be introduced to setting Goals, Objectives and Key Performance Indicators for marketing campaigns. The 5 steps of a Data Science Project will be explained with the introduction of the OSEMN cycle framework. You’ll finish out the week seeing a real-life application of each step of the OSEMN cycle.
Python for Data Analysis
This week you will be introduced to programming in Python. You will learn foundational programming concepts such as variables, data types, and functions.
Data Cleaning and Processing
In week three, you’ll dig into how to clean and process data you’ve gathered using spreadsheets, SQL, and the Python Data Analytics Stack (Pandas).
Introduction to Data Visualization
This week you’ll be introduced to the Tableau platform which you will use to create data visualizations and dashboards. You’ll learn different types of visualization and their use cases.
This is challenging but if you dont get challenged you don't learn.
This is a difficult, but really great, course. I learned the basics of SQL and Python Pandas. Expect some difficult programming assignments, but trust me they're worth the effort!
The projects help me to learn python commands indepth..
Amazing course, I'm enjoying it so much! Best teachers ever!!
About the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate
This six-course program is designed for anyone looking to gain in-demand technical skills to kickstart a career as a marketing analyst or better analyze their business. No experience necessary.
