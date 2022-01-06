About this Course

159,372 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Beginner Level

No experience is needed to start this course.

Prerequisite: Marketing Analytics Foundation, the first course in this specialization.  

Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to apply the data analysis process OSEMN to marketing data

  • How to use spreadsheets, SQL and basic Python to sort, query, and structure data

  • How to use spreadsheets and Tableau to visualize data patterns and trends

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing
  • Python Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Tableau Software
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Beginner Level

No experience is needed to start this course.

Prerequisite: Marketing Analytics Foundation, the first course in this specialization.  

Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up85%(1,132 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Working with Data

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 74 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Python for Data Analysis

10 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 99 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Data Cleaning and Processing

10 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 107 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Data Visualization

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 74 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO DATA ANALYTICS

View all reviews

About the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate

Meta Marketing Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder