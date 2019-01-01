Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Mining Project by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course offers step-by-step guidance and hands-on experience of designing and implementing a real-world data mining project, including problem formulation, literature survey, proposed work, evaluation, discussion and future work.
Data Mining Project can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder.
Course logo image courtesy of Mariana Proença, available here on Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/photos/_WgnXndHmQ4...