By Luca S•
Mar 1, 2022
The course stars off well, but there is a steep learning curve and fast pace, with assignments often much harder than what was discussed in the classes or than what is reported in the documentation. Assignments could be written more clearly. However, the course does cover quite some basics on the field.
By Karol P•
May 5, 2022
The subject is interesting and exercises are educational but there are many shortcomings. Numerous assignments are broken and some answers in quizes are wrong. In the last one I have copied author's solution and even then I was 20 points short. Additionally, more than half of materials are just links to library documentation. The examples to work with are interesting, but those are almost exclusively the ones provided with sklearn library. I've learned a lot in this course, but I have a feeling that this is because numpy, pandas and sklearn are well documented, not because this course is well made.
By Henry T•
Oct 28, 2021
The Dictionary assignment in week 1 requiring 100% to pass has an obvious fault in the assessment process not allowing correct answers to be graded as correct
By David H•
Apr 5, 2022
The topic is great, and the linkage and references provided are valuable.
The hands-on quiz should be supported with better instructions and descriptions regarding what to do.
By Raden R A A Z•
Nov 10, 2021
meskipun agak eror dalam lab penugasan tapi alhamdulillah sudah bisa
By JUAN J S T•
Aug 19, 2021
Nice course
By Andrei G•
Nov 28, 2021
Good introduction. A bit too short for a 4-week course. The autograder is not very good, and some solutions are wrong.
By Celine T•
Jan 31, 2022
It could be better if we can see where we did wrong after each assignment. Good and well-paced course otherwise