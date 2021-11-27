About this Course

7,937 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
AI for Scientific Research Specialization
Beginner Level

N​one

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Employ artificial intelligence techniques to test hypothesis in Python

  • Apply a machine learning model combining Numpy, Pandas, and Scikit-Learn

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Machine Learning
  • regression
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • medical data
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
AI for Scientific Research Specialization
Beginner Level

N​one

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Python Programming for Hypothesis Testing

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 30 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Creating a Hypothesis: Numpy, Pandas, and Scikit-Learn

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Scikit-Learn Revisited: ML for Hypothesis Testing

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Using Classification to Predict the Presence of Heart Disease

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO DATA SCIENCE AND SCIKIT-LEARN IN PYTHON

View all reviews

About the AI for Scientific Research Specialization

AI for Scientific Research

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder