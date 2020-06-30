By Toni H•
Jun 30, 2020
It is an absolute pleasure to take this course with Professor Deng who has a neat sense of humour as he is presenting the lectures. The course material isn't very difficult in theory however the learner must possess mastery over C and C++ in order to get the most out of this course. The upside is definitely the lectures, the downside in my opinion are the coding assignments the instructions are very vague and hard to understand. Other than that, a very enjoyable course to help me better understand Data Structures and Algorithms!
By 黄瓒•
Aug 18, 2020
Thx to Prof. Deng and TAs for making the course possible, the video lecture may still require someone to know Chinese well, but the quizzes and problem sets are worth trying for anyone who know basic English :)
By cornell•
Sep 4, 2020
One of the best courses lecturing on DSA in China.
By Toan V V•
Jun 11, 2021
Thanks professorr, I will be happy if you write your lecture in English
By Yew T C•
Oct 24, 2021
should mention upfront it's in Chinese
By MAMTA L•
Sep 24, 2020
The language is not untestable by me
By Vladyslav P•
Aug 23, 2020
only chinese language