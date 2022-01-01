About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic Computer Science and programming skills

Approx. 26 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

What you will learn

  • Algorithms used to solve complex problems

  • Principles and methods in the design and implementation of various data structures

  • Skills for algorithm design and performance analysis

  • Background on fundamental data structures and recent results

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

第零章

1 hour to complete
5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

第一章 绪论（上）

2 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 107 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

第一章 绪论（下）

4 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 142 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

第二章 向量（上）

3 hours to complete
30 videos (Total 135 min)

