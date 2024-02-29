Board Infinity
Fluent Assertion
Fluent Assertion

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Board Infinity

Intermediate level

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  • Understand the basics and setup Fluent Assertions in their projects.

  • Write clear and expressive test assertions for basic scenarios.

  • Apply advanced assertions for collections, dates, and handle exceptions.

  • Integrate Fluent Assertions with popular test frameworks like NUnit and xUnit.

There are 2 modules in this course

"Module 1: Understanding Fluent Assertions" introduces developers to Fluent Assertions, a powerful library for enhancing the clarity and readability of .NET test assertions. It begins with an overview of what Fluent Assertions are and their advantages. The module then guides you through setting up Fluent Assertions in your development environment and understanding its basic syntax and structure. Further, it covers writing basic assertions, including equality, inequality, numeric comparisons, and string assertions, providing a strong foundation for writing expressive and maintainable test code.

"Module 2: Diving Deeper into Fluent Assertions" expands upon the foundational knowledge of Fluent Assertions, exploring more complex scenarios and best practices. This module focuses on working with collections and dates, including count, content, order, and range-specific assertions. It also delves into handling exceptions and the nuances of date assertions. Additionally, the module offers insights into maintaining readability, avoiding common pitfalls, and effectively integrating Fluent Assertions with popular test frameworks like NUnit and xUnit, making it essential for developers seeking advanced proficiency in .NET testing.

Board Infinity
