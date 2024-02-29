Fluent Assertion

"Introduction to Fluent Assertions" is a detailed course designed to provide .NET developers with a thorough understanding of Fluent Assertions, a library that enhances the clarity and expressiveness of test assertions. Across two modules, the course covers the basics of Fluent Assertions, including setup, syntax, and writing simple assertions. It then progresses to more advanced topics like working with collections, date assertions, exception handling, and integration with test frameworks. This course is ideal for those seeking to improve their testing practices, making their assertions more readable and maintainable.
Understand the basics and setup Fluent Assertions in their projects.
Write clear and expressive test assertions for basic scenarios.
Apply advanced assertions for collections, dates, and handle exceptions.
Integrate Fluent Assertions with popular test frameworks like NUnit and xUnit.
February 2024
There are 2 modules in this course
"Module 1: Understanding Fluent Assertions" introduces developers to Fluent Assertions, a powerful library for enhancing the clarity and readability of .NET test assertions. It begins with an overview of what Fluent Assertions are and their advantages. The module then guides you through setting up Fluent Assertions in your development environment and understanding its basic syntax and structure. Further, it covers writing basic assertions, including equality, inequality, numeric comparisons, and string assertions, providing a strong foundation for writing expressive and maintainable test code.
10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
"Module 2: Diving Deeper into Fluent Assertions" expands upon the foundational knowledge of Fluent Assertions, exploring more complex scenarios and best practices. This module focuses on working with collections and dates, including count, content, order, and range-specific assertions. It also delves into handling exceptions and the nuances of date assertions. Additionally, the module offers insights into maintaining readability, avoiding common pitfalls, and effectively integrating Fluent Assertions with popular test frameworks like NUnit and xUnit, making it essential for developers seeking advanced proficiency in .NET testing.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
