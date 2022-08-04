Learner Reviews & Feedback for Defining, Describing, and Visualizing Data by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
As leaders in your chosen field, you need to not only know how to ask the right questions but also answer them using data-based methods. Through this class, you will be able to get to the bottom of what you really want to know, describe the associated data related to that question, and visualize the information from that data to understand and explain the results.
This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....