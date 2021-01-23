GC
Jul 18, 2021
It was really very informative and now we can start architecting on GCP solutions for the customers with all the intent information from sizing, storage, HA, etc. Thanks for the wonderful course.
RN
May 30, 2021
Great Primer on Learning SAP Deployment on Cloud. Certainly helped in understanding and gauging the future of SAP Deployments.
By RP•
Jan 22, 2021
There were lots of problem with the Labs. The support was pathetic and took almost 12-15 days to get the problem resolved. Overall the course content is mediocre.
By James S•
Jan 24, 2021
Rubbish unable to access Lab tool : Sorry this is not available on this device
By Gina•
Oct 8, 2021
I am trying to drop this course, as it is not applicable to what I'm seeking and find myself enrolled which I do not wish to be. I've clicked on endless "help" and learner help center prompts all of which bring me back to the same answer, "Find the 3 dots, and select unenroll" however on this course and one other the only option under the "three dots" is to leave a review. I'm hoping this may result in a successful communication to drop this from my account, please. thank you
By Hrvoje V•
Feb 27, 2021
Too little labs, and for a complete and better understanding, a much more of real-life examples would give a better perspective into integration GCP with the SAP ecosystem.
By AYOMIDE I•
Jul 6, 2021
Thanks to the organisers of this course. It was quite an eye-opening, interesting and brilliant course. I really liked the "qwikslab experience with SAP", it was quite tasking (I spent days trying to understand the concept and atlast it was worth it) though knowledgeable. And I would like to improve my skills furthermore as I am motivated.
By SYED N A•
Mar 3, 2022
This course is really effective, where you'll also get the practical hands-on experience in deploying an SAP HANA single-host high-availability cluster on Google Cloud, and the remote access of SAP HANA Studio.
By Gopinath C•
Jul 19, 2021
By Rutwik N•
May 31, 2021
Great Primer on Learning SAP Deployment on Cloud. Certainly helped in understanding and gauging the future of SAP Deployments.
By bhupesh .•
Aug 7, 2021
the qwiklabs session is the best. Got an opportunity to simulate HANA scale up HA deployment
By murmelssonic•
Dec 22, 2020
Nice intro to the topic, aimed at those with good SAP Basis background
By Siva S R R•
Feb 28, 2022
This couse is realy hands on LAB examples with lecture videos
By Carlos C T•
Mar 8, 2021
Excellent course, a great form to learn to deploy SAP on GCP.
By Ali•
Dec 27, 2020
I was longing to see how to deploy SAP on Google Cloud.
By Derrick D•
Jan 3, 2022
Very well-structured, informative, and challenging.
By Syed Z H R•
Jun 22, 2021
A useful course for deploying SAP on Google Cloud.
By Gobinath P•
Aug 8, 2021
Its really nice course for beginners.
By Francisco J G C•
Jan 14, 2022
Very complete guide
By Oberdan A S•
Jul 28, 2021
The best!!
By Thorsten S•
Feb 8, 2021
super :)
By HARSHAD V•
Jun 23, 2021
Amazing thing to learn
By Uwe S•
Feb 7, 2021
The training as such was great and informative. Only the lab where I had 2 time problems to connect to and was 2 times not able to run the SAP systems wasn't good. Several tickets were opened by me for this.
By YANARA J M H•
Mar 27, 2021
no lo encontre muy bueno, deberia tener mejor emplicaciones
By Santiago C•
Jan 9, 2022
The lab is good, but the lessons and quizzes are confusing, repetitive and not clear. It's difficult to understand the instructor because it seems he is reading all the time and the accent. You get much more if you read some documentation in internet about SAP and Google Cloud. One of the worst courses I've taken in Coursera. Frustrating...
By Marc O•
Nov 21, 2021
Labs...