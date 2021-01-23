Chevron Left
4.5
stars
110 ratings
22 reviews

This course provides a holistic experience of optimally configuring SAP on Google Cloud. Participants will learn to configure SAP on Google Cloud, and what best practices are, leaving the course with actionable experience to configure SAP on Google Cloud and run SAP workloads on Google Cloud. >>> By enrolling in this course you agree to the Qwiklabs Terms of Service as set out in the FAQ and located at: https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<...

By RP

Jan 22, 2021

There were lots of problem with the Labs. The support was pathetic and took almost 12-15 days to get the problem resolved. Overall the course content is mediocre.

By James S

Jan 24, 2021

Rubbish unable to access Lab tool : Sorry this is not available on this device

By Gina

Oct 8, 2021

I am trying to drop this course, as it is not applicable to what I'm seeking and find myself enrolled which I do not wish to be. I've clicked on endless "help" and learner help center prompts all of which bring me back to the same answer, "Find the 3 dots, and select unenroll" however on this course and one other the only option under the "three dots" is to leave a review. I'm hoping this may result in a successful communication to drop this from my account, please. thank you

By Hrvoje V

Feb 27, 2021

Too little labs, and for a complete and better understanding, a much more of real-life examples would give a better perspective into integration GCP with the SAP ecosystem.

By AYOMIDE I

Jul 6, 2021

Thanks to the organisers of this course. It was quite an eye-opening, interesting and brilliant course. I really liked the "qwikslab experience with SAP", it was quite tasking (I spent days trying to understand the concept and atlast it was worth it) though knowledgeable. And I would like to improve my skills furthermore as I am motivated.

By SYED N A

Mar 3, 2022

This course is really effective, where you'll also get the practical hands-on experience in deploying an SAP HANA single-host high-availability cluster on Google Cloud, and the remote access of SAP HANA Studio.

By Gopinath C

Jul 19, 2021

It was really very informative and now we can start architecting on GCP solutions for the customers with all the intent information from sizing, storage, HA, etc. Thanks for the wonderful course.

By Rutwik N

May 31, 2021

Great Primer on Learning SAP Deployment on Cloud. Certainly helped in understanding and gauging the future of SAP Deployments.

By bhupesh .

Aug 7, 2021

the qwiklabs session is the best. Got an opportunity to simulate HANA scale up HA deployment

By murmelssonic

Dec 22, 2020

Nice intro to the topic, aimed at those with good SAP Basis background

By Siva S R R

Feb 28, 2022

This couse is realy hands on LAB examples with lecture videos

By Carlos C T

Mar 8, 2021

Excellent course, a great form to learn to deploy SAP on GCP.

By Ali

Dec 27, 2020

I was longing to see how to deploy SAP on Google Cloud.

By Derrick D

Jan 3, 2022

Very well-structured, informative, and challenging.

By Syed Z H R

Jun 22, 2021

A useful course for deploying SAP on Google Cloud.

By Gobinath P

Aug 8, 2021

Its really nice course for beginners.

By Francisco J G C

Jan 14, 2022

Very complete guide

By Oberdan A S

Jul 28, 2021

The best!!

By Thorsten S

Feb 8, 2021

super :)

By HARSHAD V

Jun 23, 2021

Amazing thing to learn

By Uwe S

Feb 7, 2021

The training as such was great and informative. Only the lab where I had 2 time problems to connect to and was 2 times not able to run the SAP systems wasn't good. Several tickets were opened by me for this.

By YANARA J M H

Mar 27, 2021

no lo encontre muy bueno, deberia tener mejor emplicaciones

By Santiago C

Jan 9, 2022

T​he lab is good, but the lessons and quizzes are confusing, repetitive and not clear. It's difficult to understand the instructor because it seems he is reading all the time and the accent. You get much more if you read some documentation in internet about SAP and Google Cloud. One of the worst courses I've taken in Coursera. Frustrating...

By Marc O

Nov 21, 2021

Labs...

