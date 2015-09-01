About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe Google Cloud Services that are important to design robust, performant & resilient infrastructure for running SAP workloads on Google Cloud

  • Identify the guidelines and best practices for SAP deployments on Google Cloud

  • Describe the reference architectures for High Availability for SAP systems in Google Cloud.

  • Deploy an SAP HANA single-host, high-availability cluster

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Welcome to Deploying SAP on Google Cloud

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Google Cloud Services for SAP Deployments: Part 1

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min)
1 hour to complete

Google Cloud Services for SAP Deployments: Part 2

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Guidelines for SAP Deployments on Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min)
1 hour to complete

Architecting SAP on Google Cloud - High Availability

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min)
1 hour to complete

Architecting SAP on Google Cloud - Disaster Recovery & Data Management

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min)
1 hour to complete

SAP on Bare Metal Solution

1 hour to complete
1 reading
1 minute to complete

Course Summary

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

