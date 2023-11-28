LearnQuest
Design Thinking for Human-Centered IoT Solutions
LearnQuest

Design Thinking for Human-Centered IoT Solutions

This course is part of IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization

Taught in English

Pablo Puig

Instructor: Pablo Puig

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

12 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of the design thinking process and its stages, exploring how each phase holds significance in the development of IoT technologies. Through comparative analysis, participants will distinguish between traditional problem-solving methods and design thinking approaches, focusing on their relevance to solving complex challenges within the IoT domain. With a user-centric approach, participants will discover how to apply design thinking methodologies to create innovative and practical industrial IoT solutions, aligning with the course's emphasis on empathy, ideation, and prototyping.

What's included

8 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

This module empowers learners with a comprehensive understanding of empathy's significance in IoT solution design. Through diverse user research methods, participants gather crucial insights into user needs, analyze findings for patterns, and create user personas and scenarios. These skills enable the development of tailored IoT applications that truly resonate with industrial users.

What's included

7 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module equips learners to define precise problems, employ diverse ideation techniques, evaluate ideas based on practicality and impact, and visualize solutions through storyboards for IoT applications.

What's included

7 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

This module empowers learners with the expertise to craft prototypes, conduct usability tests, analyze feedback, and finalize IoT solutions, all rooted in design thinking principles.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructor

Pablo Puig
LearnQuest
3 Courses793 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

