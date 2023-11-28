Welcome to Design Thinking for Human-Centered IoT Solutions! This course offers practical insights and hands-on skills to empower you in creating impactful industrial IoT solutions. Explore the design thinking process, emphasizing a user-centric approach through empathy, ideation, and prototyping.
Design Thinking for Human-Centered IoT Solutions
This course is part of IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
12 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of the design thinking process and its stages, exploring how each phase holds significance in the development of IoT technologies. Through comparative analysis, participants will distinguish between traditional problem-solving methods and design thinking approaches, focusing on their relevance to solving complex challenges within the IoT domain. With a user-centric approach, participants will discover how to apply design thinking methodologies to create innovative and practical industrial IoT solutions, aligning with the course's emphasis on empathy, ideation, and prototyping.
What's included
8 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
This module empowers learners with a comprehensive understanding of empathy's significance in IoT solution design. Through diverse user research methods, participants gather crucial insights into user needs, analyze findings for patterns, and create user personas and scenarios. These skills enable the development of tailored IoT applications that truly resonate with industrial users.
What's included
7 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This module equips learners to define precise problems, employ diverse ideation techniques, evaluate ideas based on practicality and impact, and visualize solutions through storyboards for IoT applications.
What's included
7 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
This module empowers learners with the expertise to craft prototypes, conduct usability tests, analyze feedback, and finalize IoT solutions, all rooted in design thinking principles.
What's included
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Design and Product
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Design and Product? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.