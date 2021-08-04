Chevron Left
Back to Designing and Building Institutional Anti-Racist Spaces

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Designing and Building Institutional Anti-Racist Spaces by Wesleyan University

About the Course

Designing and Building Institutional Antiracist Spaces (D-BIAS) is a course whose mission is to teach tenets of equity, anti-racism, and cultural justice and how to apply these ideas to achieve social change. The course is aimed at educators and administrators in educational spaces, lawyers and advocates in spaces that touch civil rights, equity, and whose Institutional mission it is to achieve greater cultural equity. The course involves creative approaches to social justice, racial justice, and advocacy while remaining open to anyone from any background who shares the same vision of the world, as social change entrepreneurs....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Designing and Building Institutional Anti-Racist Spaces

By Jennifer C

Aug 3, 2021

You know when you're learning from someone who is SO immersed in their field of study that every sentence they speak seems to illuminate a path? The instructors of this class were like that. There were so many incredible insights and practical steps that I had to keep a side google document just so that I didn't lose track. The course is well designed and practical and empowering. Time to be a doer.

By Brenda R

Jul 4, 2021

E​xcellent course!

By john s j

May 14, 2021

👍🏻👍🏻

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder