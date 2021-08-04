By Jennifer C•
Aug 3, 2021
You know when you're learning from someone who is SO immersed in their field of study that every sentence they speak seems to illuminate a path? The instructors of this class were like that. There were so many incredible insights and practical steps that I had to keep a side google document just so that I didn't lose track. The course is well designed and practical and empowering. Time to be a doer.
By Brenda R•
Jul 4, 2021
Excellent course!
By john s j•
May 14, 2021
👍🏻👍🏻