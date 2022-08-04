About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Passing the course 'Differential Eqautions Part II Series Solutions'

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Passing the course 'Differential Eqautions Part II Series Solutions'

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 97 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 93 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week 4. Stability of Autonomous Systems

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 72 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder