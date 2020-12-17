AO
Oct 23, 2020
Great MOOC, ton of details and practical information. Best thing about the course is it doesn't spoon feed everything, but forces student to do research especially in earlier courses.
RA
Mar 11, 2021
All 4 courses in this specialization are very thoughtful and programming assignments are really good with clear instructions. Thanks a lot Dr. Chuck and Coursera team.
By Jim L•
Dec 17, 2020
The final course teaches us on adding some cool user features to our apps such as adding favorites and implementing a search box. I think this course is actually easier than the previous one which was Django Features and Libraries. If you managed to pass the previous one then you definitely should continue on and finish this one.
By Latfullin T•
Jan 1, 2021
If you want to become full stack django developer , you will find this course helpful since you will learn javascript / jsou and jquery which can be helfull for making better web sites
By Chaoren G•
Jun 24, 2021
Great Instructor and Let me have a knowledge and experience with Web development and Database management. Thanks, Charles Russell Severance.
By Hector V•
Aug 11, 2020
Excellent course. I have taken, P4E before and as always, Dr Chuck is awesome in teaching. Thank you Dr Chuck!
By Moncef K A B•
Jul 28, 2020
Great specialisation to get started with backend webdeveloppement .Loved it ;):)
By Yin L H•
Sep 20, 2020
Python is awesome.
Django is great.
Dr Chunk is excellent.
By BoumTAC•
Oct 5, 2021
As always with Dr Chuch the course is amazing, but I remove 1 star because the django specialization is finished but we haven't learn about django rest framework, which is absolutely mandatory for any Django job today. It is installed as a requirement but we didn't use it at all, so I'm a bit disapointed for this. I will have to learn it by myself. But except from this the course is really great!
By Ishank C•
Jul 31, 2020
Very low level of jquery has been taught by the instructor
By Mohammad H K•
Oct 5, 2020
thanks dr chuck !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Loc N•
May 4, 2021
Slightly easier in this course than in previous ones. A lot of this course is copy and paste code with slight edits. Even though the Professor encourages understanding the code before copy-pasting them, there's no mechanisms in the assignment to prevent such actions. However, the Professor is great at explaining concepts and pointing to outside sources for self-study. Great course overall, would highly recommend.
By David G•
Jul 2, 2021
Por lo general escribo en ingles pero escribire esta vez en espaol mi idioma para expesar lo que siento, me siento muy orgulloso de la oportunidad que binda coursera y del programa del profesor Charles Severance , me siento complacido de lo que he aprendido y siento que tambien tengo muchos objetivos por delante pero con muchas ganas y con buen conocimiento, muchas gracias por todo!
By Fabian d A G•
Sep 5, 2021
Before I started this specialization, I only had a rudimentary understanding of web development, a splattering of HTML, CSS and JS. This course helped me to understand the complex machinery that goes underneath the browser, developed a respect for web dev, and learn enough to hopefully use Django and other (python based) frameworks for projects in future. 5++ rating.
By Stacy B•
Dec 19, 2021
Until this course, I did not understand Object-Oriented Programming. The method that Charles Severance used to teach this Django allowed OOP to sink in slowly over several months, and it now makes perfect sence to me. I love Django and it is exactly what I needed to continue building websites, but the real win from this course is OOP.
Thank you!
By Belen•
Sep 25, 2020
This course was exceptional. Everything was explained from the basics to the advanced. In a progressive and fun way. Loved the Bonus material for this, the last course on the Django specialization. This gesture was very appreciated, especially after so much work. Thank you Dr. Chuck!
By Federico R•
Oct 24, 2020
Excellent course, an excellent teacher, in this course I finished the Django specialization and I feel safe to start a new job dedicated to this area, actually I did two or three Web Apps before taking this course, and the course helped me improve them a lot! thank you very much.
By Tobias R•
May 15, 2021
Great course giving a lot of insights, and a good start into Django.
The course is diving deeper into a complex topic. Charles Severance, the instructor is trying hard to give the student sources to fathom (almost) all deeper coherences of code parts that are touched.
By ACHINTYA S•
Sep 3, 2020
One of the best specializations which tell you about the backend technologies that are used in the server to build applications like CRUD apps and have interactivity to them with the help of Javascript at the frontend...... Thank you, Dr. Chuck.
By Aravindhan A•
Nov 15, 2020
Very good course. This course teaches you how to use jquery with django. You will learn more by doing the assignments by searching and doing yourself. This is not a spoonfeeding course, so we can learn better than other courses.
By Jian G•
Jul 24, 2020
This is a great course! Dr. Chuck is very demonstrative and hit the nail on the head.
It shows his vast experience in online teaching and continuous improvement on his teaching and material.
Dr. Chuck is a blessing!
By Aaron B•
Sep 12, 2020
Dr. Chuck is a great teacher! This course was a lot less hand holding than Python 4 Everybody. Really forced me to seek answers on my own which is what will be happening when I begin programming professionally.
By Aayam O•
Oct 24, 2020
By Rajendra A•
Mar 12, 2021
By Indra P•
May 10, 2021
This is awesome course. Thank you Prof. Charles Russell. My skill improve, I learn to more setup server at heroku also
By Жовтобрюх Д А•
Mar 5, 2021
The course and Specialization was quite attractive! I learned a lot of new tips to build web applications in Django
By Ayush T•
Mar 9, 2022
Tasks were nice. It can be improved by providing less ready-made content and improving the doubt solving forum.