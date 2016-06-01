Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mastering Remote Work and Online Study in U.S. in the post-COVID Era by The State University of New York
About the Course
Are you ready for the new, COVID-forced, online learning paradigm? This competency-based, skill-building course will help non-U.S. students, first-generation immigrants, and foreign-born professionals better understand and master American online learning, as well as other U.S. virtual environments, for college and career success. In the post-COVID era, the course can also be very instrumental in assisting U.S.-based institutions in organizing remote learning activities for their current or prospective international students.
The current pandemic has disrupted the world of higher education and work as we know it. Many thousands of international students and professionals can no longer travel internationally at will and must now learn how to effectively study and work remotely. To excel in American online learning and work environments, international students and foreign-born professionals need to know how American universities and companies use the Internet to organize study and work, develop and execute projects, communicate ideas, collaborate, and solve organizational and technical problems. By taking this course, you will learn how to enhance your cultural knowledge and assess potential skill gaps that may hinder your online experience or negatively impact your performance in U.S. virtual learning and work environments. Throughout the course you will systematically review competencies required for online work, come to better understand common barriers for non-native students and professionals, learn how to detect and overcome competency gaps, and develop plans for self-improvement and success. We believe that you will find the course useful and gain new knowledge and skills to become more successful in your remote study/work in the U.S.
The course was previously offered as iMOOC101 and iMOOC102 "Mastering American e-Learning". We have updated it to reflect the new realities of the Post (well, not yet!)-COVID era. We will be glad if you could share your own experiences in navigating the new world of remote teaching, learning, and work....
By Alina A
•
Jun 1, 2016
This course is excellent for any student who dreams of e-Learning in America!