By Dwi F D•
Jun 21, 2020
This tutorial requires accuracy, especially for coding indentation and always check that the gcp config is set correctly
By Mus A A•
Jun 18, 2020
Vpn Network good fitur to scale and automation make function in google cloud Platform
By Imam F•
Oct 24, 2019
too difficult for beginner, but this is excellent course for learning
By Toni S•
Aug 6, 2020
thanks for the knowledge and experience that is very valuable.
By AGUNG S•
Aug 1, 2020
This course is more completed compared with course other
By Aldi A M 0•
Aug 12, 2020
thanks google team for the knowledge
By Devandy J•
Aug 23, 2020
Very good explanation and example
By Muhammad D R 0•
Aug 14, 2020
alhamdullilah semoga bermanfaat
By Roi J S•
Jul 21, 2020
Materi yang diajarkan menarik
By Daryoto M U 0•
Aug 2, 2020
thank you for the course
By Nur A•
Jun 21, 2020
very nice
need accuracy
By Agusra R•
Oct 12, 2019
nice learning thx siir
By Muhammad Y R•
Nov 7, 2019
Thank you very much!!
By Reza R 0•
Jul 18, 2020
very good and simple
By Ida B G W S•
Oct 15, 2019
Its a good course !
By Ibrahim B P•
Oct 11, 2019
Thank you very much
By Agung P 0•
Jul 22, 2020
awsome explanation
By Fahrulroji 0•
Jun 25, 2020
0447859131-46
By Nanda A•
Jul 13, 2020
great course
By Eka P S 0•
Jun 26, 2020
good course.
By ASSYAHID H A•
Aug 24, 2020
nice course
By Virya K•
Oct 15, 2019
greats test
By Danang A•
Sep 16, 2019
nice tutor
By Zaky N A A N 0•
Aug 2, 2020
Good one!
By Aloysius D A N•
Jul 16, 2020
awesome!