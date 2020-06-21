Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation dalam bahasa Indonesia by Google Cloud

4.9
stars
226 ratings
47 reviews

About the Course

Kursus akselerasi on demand ini memperkenalkan peserta pada infrastruktur dan layanan platform yang komprehensif dan fleksibel yang disediakan oleh Google Cloud Platform. Melalui kombinasi presentasi video, demo, dan lab praktis, peserta akan mengeksplorasi dan menerapkan berbagai elemen solusi, termasuk komponen infrastruktur seperti jaringan, sistem, dan layanan aplikasi. Kursus ini juga membahas tentang penerapan solusi praktis, termasuk pembuatan interkoneksi jaringan yang aman, load balancing, penskalaan otomatis, otomatisasi infrastruktur, dan layanan terkelola. Prasyarat: Untuk mendapatkan manfaat optimal dari kursus ini, peserta diharapkan telah: • Menyelesaikan kursus Konsep Dasar Google Cloud Platform (Infrastruktur Inti atau Profesional AWS.) atau yang setara • Menyelesaikan kursus Konsep Penting Infrastruktur Cloud: Dasar, atau yang setara • Menyelesaikan kursus Konsep Penting Infrastruktur Cloud: Layanan Inti, atau yang setara • Menguasai kemahiran dasar dalam fitur command line dan lingkungan sistem operasi Linux • Memiliki pengetahuan tentang Operasi Sistem, termasuk men-deploy dan mengelola aplikasi, baik pada lingkungan lokal maupun cloud publik >>> Dengan mendaftar untuk mengikuti kursus ini, Anda menyetujui Persyaratan Layanan Qwiklabs sebagaimana diuraikan dalam FAQ dan tercantum di: https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<...
By Dwi F D

Jun 21, 2020

This tutorial requires accuracy, especially for coding indentation and always check that the gcp config is set correctly

By Mus A A

Jun 18, 2020

Vpn Network good fitur to scale and automation make function in google cloud Platform

By Imam F

Oct 24, 2019

too difficult for beginner, but this is excellent course for learning

By Toni S

Aug 6, 2020

thanks for the knowledge and experience that is very valuable.

By AGUNG S

Aug 1, 2020

This course is more completed compared with course other

By Aldi A M 0

Aug 12, 2020

thanks google team for the knowledge

By Devandy J

Aug 23, 2020

Very good explanation and example

By Muhammad D R 0

Aug 14, 2020

alhamdullilah semoga bermanfaat

By Roi J S

Jul 21, 2020

Materi yang diajarkan menarik

By Daryoto M U 0

Aug 2, 2020

thank you for the course

By Nur A

Jun 21, 2020

very nice

need accuracy

By Agusra R

Oct 12, 2019

nice learning thx siir

By Muhammad Y R

Nov 7, 2019

Thank you very much!!

By Reza R 0

Jul 18, 2020

very good and simple

By Ida B G W S

Oct 15, 2019

Its a good course !

By Ibrahim B P

Oct 11, 2019

Thank you very much

By Agung P 0

Jul 22, 2020

awsome explanation

By Fahrulroji 0

Jun 25, 2020

0447859131-46

By Nanda A

Jul 13, 2020

great course

By Eka P S 0

Jun 26, 2020

good course.

By ASSYAHID H A

Aug 24, 2020

nice course

By Virya K

Oct 15, 2019

greats test

By Danang A

Sep 16, 2019

nice tutor

By Zaky N A A N 0

Aug 2, 2020

Good one!

By Aloysius D A N

Jul 16, 2020

awesome!

