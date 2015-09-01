About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Indonesian
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Pengantar

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Modul 1: Membuat Interkoneksi Jaringan

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 37 min)
3 hours to complete

Modul 2: Load Balancing dan Penskalaan Otomatis

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Modul 3: Otomatisasi Infrastruktur

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min)
29 minutes to complete

Modul 4: Layanan Terkelola

29 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

