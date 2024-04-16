Al finalizar el curso "Gestión de Emprendimientos Gastronómicos", serás capaz de navegar con confianza por el complejo mundo de la gastronomía, desde la concepción de una idea hasta la operación exitosa de un negocio culinario. Este curso está diseñado para ofrecerte una comprensión amplia de los fundamentos estratégicos necesarios para iniciar y gestionar emprendimientos gastronómicos con éxito.
Gestión de Emprendimientos Gastronómicos
Taught in Spanish
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
12 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Este módulo pretende dar relevancia a la búsqueda de información y análisis de la misma, antes de emprender en gastronomía.
What's included
13 videos3 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts
En este módulo, exploraremos un panorama completo de las oportunidades empresariales en el sector gastronómico, teniendo en cuenta tanto las circunstancias actuales como las tendencias previas a la pandemia. Analizaremos una amplia gama de modelos de negocios, desde los tradicionales hasta los innovadores, y te proporcionaremos las herramientas necesarias para identificar y evaluar el modelo que mejor se ajuste a tus objetivos y recursos. Además, abordaremos los puntos esenciales que todo emprendedor gastronómico debe definir y evaluar al planificar su negocio.
What's included
14 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
En este módulo, te sumergirás en los aspectos fundamentales que conforman la columna vertebral de la gestión exitosa de negocios en el mundo gastronómico. Desde la logística y la administración hasta el control de costos y las estrategias de marketing, este módulo te proporcionará una comprensión sólida de los conceptos esenciales que permiten la operación fluida y rentable de cualquier empresa culinaria. A medida que exploremos estos temas, te empoderaremos con conocimientos prácticos y estratégicos que te ayudarán a establecer y gestionar tu emprendimiento gastronómico con éxito.
What's included
12 videos3 readings4 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.