Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
Gestión de Emprendimientos Gastronómicos
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Gestión de Emprendimientos Gastronómicos

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Este módulo pretende dar relevancia a la búsqueda de información y análisis de la misma, antes de emprender en gastronomía.

What's included

13 videos3 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

En este módulo, exploraremos un panorama completo de las oportunidades empresariales en el sector gastronómico, teniendo en cuenta tanto las circunstancias actuales como las tendencias previas a la pandemia. Analizaremos una amplia gama de modelos de negocios, desde los tradicionales hasta los innovadores, y te proporcionaremos las herramientas necesarias para identificar y evaluar el modelo que mejor se ajuste a tus objetivos y recursos. Además, abordaremos los puntos esenciales que todo emprendedor gastronómico debe definir y evaluar al planificar su negocio.

What's included

14 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

En este módulo, te sumergirás en los aspectos fundamentales que conforman la columna vertebral de la gestión exitosa de negocios en el mundo gastronómico. Desde la logística y la administración hasta el control de costos y las estrategias de marketing, este módulo te proporcionará una comprensión sólida de los conceptos esenciales que permiten la operación fluida y rentable de cualquier empresa culinaria. A medida que exploremos estos temas, te empoderaremos con conocimientos prácticos y estratégicos que te ayudarán a establecer y gestionar tu emprendimiento gastronómico con éxito.

What's included

12 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Fiorella Falco Dubreuil
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
1 Course147 learners

Offered by

Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions