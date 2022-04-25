Chevron Left
This course will help you learn English vocabulary related to topics of business leadership and organization. The lessons on business communication and working globally present you with some phrases and skills for interacting in business environments. This is important for your business success in English. We will also talk about important language skills such as small talk, gerunds, word forms, and comparatives. Becoming familiar with these topics and skills in English will help you as you progress on your pathway in business....

By atqa b

Apr 25, 2022

After completing this course I learn about the role of leader ,business vocabulary and how to communicate internationally.

By Esther Y A

Feb 27, 2022

Thankyou

By Irina E

Jan 25, 2022

There was a question in a test "what is a typic tip for sit-down restaurant in US". It does not related to to a course, to a grammar, to anything. I really doubt what that question should be asked. Simply why would any one be interested

By Elizabeth N C

Nov 14, 2021

The course is well structured but be more specific and clear in the definitions because some concepts were very similar

