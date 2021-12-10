Learner Reviews & Feedback for English for Getting Down to Business by University of California, Irvine
In this course, as you read passages and watch videos, you will learn about the challenges of entrepreneurship, the importance of sales professionals in every company, and how to read numbers and graphs in sales reports. You will also learn how important project management and sustainability are for companies in modern times. Additionally, you will learn the correct usage of modal verbs and phrasal verbs as well as how to clearly ask for clarification. Your professional communication skills will improve as you incorporate these lessons into your English. This will help you to be more successful in using English in your business life....
By محمد ر
•
Dec 10, 2021
Great
By Elizabeth N C
•
Nov 15, 2021
More dynamism in the lessons and clarity in the definitions