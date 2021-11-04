Chevron Left
Enterprise Database Migration by Google Cloud

4.5
stars
12 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

This course is intended to give architects, engineers, and developers the skills required to help enterprise customers architect, plan, execute, and test database migration projects. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs participants move databases to Google Cloud while taking advantage of various services. This course covers how to move on-premises, enterprise databases like SQL Server to Google Cloud (Compute Engine and Cloud SQL) and Oracle to Google Cloud bare metal....

Reviews

By Shaik M S A

Nov 3, 2021

One of the most comprehensive course on Database migration to Cloud. Goes into great detail on various strategies to adopt while migrating databases and lot of strategic advise is embedded as well.

By Madhusudan A

Nov 21, 2021

very good content for learning and implementing the use case

By Andres V H

Dec 17, 2021

Excelent!, It was a complete journey to the cloud

By Jesus B

Nov 13, 2021

Molto bene. Grazie mille. Benedizioni

By sumit b

May 23, 2021

Excellent course with great hand-on labs. Definitely worthwhile to take this course.

By Saúl R

Jan 9, 2022

Everything is okay until they ask you for creating a new file in the Google Cloud Shell Editor and it doesn't create it.

