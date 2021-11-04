SA
Nov 3, 2021
One of the most comprehensive course on Database migration to Cloud. Goes into great detail on various strategies to adopt while migrating databases and lot of strategic advise is embedded as well.
MA
Nov 20, 2021
very good content for learning and implementing the use case
By Shaik M S A•
Nov 3, 2021
By Madhusudan A•
Nov 21, 2021
By Andres V H•
Dec 17, 2021
Excelent!, It was a complete journey to the cloud
By Jesus B•
Nov 13, 2021
Molto bene. Grazie mille. Benedizioni
By sumit b•
May 23, 2021
Excellent course with great hand-on labs. Definitely worthwhile to take this course.
By Saúl R•
Jan 9, 2022
Everything is okay until they ask you for creating a new file in the Google Cloud Shell Editor and it doesn't create it.