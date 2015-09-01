About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Plan, execute, test, and monitor simple and complex enterprise database migrations to Google Cloud.

  • Choose an appropriate Google Cloud database, migrate SQL Server databases and run Oracle databases on Google Cloud bare metal.

  • Recognize and overcome the challenges of moving data to prevent data loss, preserve data integrity, and minimize downtime.

  • Evaluate on-premises database architectures and plan migrations. Make the business case for moving databases to Google Cloud.

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Introduction

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
27 minutes to complete

Migrating Enterprise Databases to the Cloud

27 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Google Cloud Data Migration Solutions

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Google Implementation Methodology

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Migration Strategies

20 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Networking for Secure Database Connectivity

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 26 min)

