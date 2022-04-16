Learner Reviews & Feedback for Enterprise Java Beans (EJBs) and the Jakarta Persistence API (JPA) by LearnQuest
About the Course
The EJB architecture was the first component-based development model for Java EE specification. It consists of three main components; enterprise beans (EJBs), the EJB container, and the Java application server. In this course students will develop EJBs to run it run inside an EJB container, that is running on a Java EE compliant application server. Students will see that EJB Components enables you to build scalable and accessible enterprise applications...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Enterprise Java Beans (EJBs) and the Jakarta Persistence API (JPA)