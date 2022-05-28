About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Java Enterprise Edition Specialization
Intermediate Level

Java, Servlets and Web Programming

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Web Programming
  • Dependency Injection
  • Java
  • JSP
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Enterprise Java Beans (EJB)

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

EJB Interceptors

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Stateful Session Beans and JPA

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Message Driven Beans (MDB)

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

