The EJB architecture was the first component-based development model for Java EE specification. It consists of three main components; enterprise beans (EJBs), the EJB container, and the Java application server. In this course students will develop EJBs to run it run inside an EJB container, that is running on a Java EE compliant application server. Students will see that EJB Components enables you to build scalable and accessible enterprise applications
Java, Servlets and Web Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Enterprise Java Beans (EJB)
A Session Bean is the most generic type of enterprise bean, It representing a facet of business functionality that can be called by a client. in the same or different JVM via Local or Remote access respectively. This module will concentrate on the advantages of having the EJB model to build distributed applications and the role of the most common EJB, Stateless Sessison Beans, that can be pooled for remote clients or sit in the context of a Web Application.
EJB Interceptors
This module will introduce the use of Interceptors to trace interactions with EJB's. Defining re-useable Interceptor Classes for multiple EJB or defining specific method level Interceptor methods with an EJB itself. It will also contain the Exam for modules 1 and 2
Stateful Session Beans and JPA
In this module, state will be discussed via the use of Singleton and Stateful Session Beans scoped to a client conversation. It will then move onto Jakarta Persistence or Java Persistence Architecture (JPA) to cover how in a Java EE application we communicate with Databases.
Message Driven Beans (MDB)
This module will illustrate the use of Message Driven Beans (MDB) for the Java Messaging System (JMS) to aid in the communication between disparate systems through asynchronous message queues. It will also contain the Exam for modules 3 and 4
About the Java Enterprise Edition Specialization
This Specialization is intended for intermediate learners that have some knowledge of Java who are seeking to continue developing skills with Java Enterprise Edition (EE). Through four courses, we will cover everything from web basics and the building blocks of the internet, to Servlet lifecycles and session management, to scripting elements and Java Beans. These skills will prepare you to perform Enterprise-level Java development.
