This course focuses on JEE as a platform. We discuss the motivation and purpose, as well as some of the frequently used libraries and technologies, in the Java Enterprise Edition. We take a look at Web basics, our building blocks for understanding how the internet works. Then, we get very hands on with understanding the Servlet hierarchy, and how servlets handle request/response cycles. Finally, we learn about transferring control via forward and redirect mechanisms.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 focuses on JEE as a platform. We discuss the motivation and purpose, as well as some of the frequently used libraries and technologies in the Java Enterprise Edition.
In Module 2, we take a look at Web basics, our building blocks for understanding how the internet works. Then, we get very hands on with understanding the Servlet hierarchy, and how servlets handle request/response cycles. Finally, we learn about transferring control via forward and redirect mechanisms.
This Specialization is intended for intermediate learners that have some knowledge of Java who are seeking to continue developing skills with Java Enterprise Edition (EE). Through four courses, we will cover everything from web basics and the building blocks of the internet, to Servlet lifecycles and session management, to scripting elements and Java Beans. These skills will prepare you to perform Enterprise-level Java development.
