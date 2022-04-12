Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Java Enterprise Edition (EE) by LearnQuest
About the Course
This course focuses on JEE as a platform. We discuss the motivation and purpose, as well as some of the frequently used libraries and technologies, in the Java Enterprise Edition. We take a look at Web basics, our building blocks for understanding how the internet works. Then, we get very hands on with understanding the Servlet hierarchy, and how servlets handle request/response cycles. Finally, we learn about transferring control via forward and redirect mechanisms....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Introduction to Java Enterprise Edition (EE)