Java Enterprise Edition Specialization
Expand your potential with Java Enterprise Edition. Learn to build scalable and accessible Java enterprise applications.
Learners will begin each course with introductory videos, before moving into activities, and group learner discussions preparing learners to begin developing on their own. Learners will then build their skills in lab environments by practicing with instructor led labs, before moving on to creating independently in the lab environment.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Java Enterprise Edition (EE)
This course focuses on JEE as a platform. We discuss the motivation and purpose, as well as some of the frequently used libraries and technologies, in the Java Enterprise Edition. We take a look at Web basics, our building blocks for understanding how the internet works. Then, we get very hands on with understanding the Servlet hierarchy, and how servlets handle request/response cycles. Finally, we learn about transferring control via forward and redirect mechanisms.
Managing Scope in a Java Enterprise Edition Application
We’ll learn the purpose and some of the features of sessions. We’ll review basic servlet construction, examine servlet lifecycle, and take a look at how servlets maintain state. We’re going to dive a little deeper into session management, including request scope, application scope, and cookies.
Java Servlet Pages (JSPs)
This course will provide an overview of JSP and show the power of using Scripting Elements. Additionally, key JSP Directives are covered. We’ll do an overview of JSP Tags and introduce how to create and access Java Beans to manipulate their properties. We explore JSP Expression Language, examining the rules, syntax, and the most commonly used implicit objects. We also cover standard tags and JSTL.
Enterprise Java Beans (EJBs) and the Jakarta Persistence API (JPA)
The EJB architecture was the first component-based development model for Java EE specification. It consists of three main components; enterprise beans (EJBs), the EJB container, and the Java application server. In this course students will develop EJBs to run it run inside an EJB container, that is running on a Java EE compliant application server. Students will see that EJB Components enables you to build scalable and accessible enterprise applications
