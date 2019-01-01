Ed Lance is the Chief Technology Officer at nTier Training. He's an Agile coach and business owner with more than 25 years of in-depth programming and consulting experience. In addition to working with small, mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, Ed grew his own company, nTier Training, by more than 20% annually for 10 years in a row. He does all this while maintaining a rigorous coaching and training schedule of 100+days annually. Currently Ed spends his time actively writing, coaching, and advising clients on, Agile Transformation, advanced IT strategies, and technical topics. He’s authored and delivered more than 90 successful learning curricula and directly taught or overseen the education of an estimated 150,000 students on a variety of topics including leadership, Agile (Kanban, Lean, XP, Scrum), Software Design, Java, Angular, PHP, and more.