Profile

Ed Lance

    Bio

    Ed Lance is the Chief Technology Officer at nTier Training. He's an Agile coach and business owner with more than 25 years of in-depth programming and consulting experience. In addition to working with small, mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, Ed grew his own company, nTier Training, by more than 20% annually for 10 years in a row. He does all this while maintaining a rigorous coaching and training schedule of 100+days annually. Currently Ed spends his time actively writing, coaching, and advising clients on, Agile Transformation, advanced IT strategies, and technical topics. He’s authored and delivered more than 90 successful learning curricula and directly taught or overseen the education of an estimated 150,000 students on a variety of topics including leadership, Agile (Kanban, Lean, XP, Scrum), Software Design, Java, Angular, PHP, and more.

    Courses

    Introduction to Java Enterprise Edition (EE)

    Java Data Access - SQL Primer

    Enterprise Java Beans (EJBs) and the Jakarta Persistence API (JPA)

    Java Servlet Pages (JSPs)

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder